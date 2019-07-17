How to make yakisoba noodles

Up your stir-fry game with this swift supper.

Can you ever have too many stir-fry ideas up your culinary sleeve? This super-speedy dinner will quickly feed a crowd if you increase the quantities – and you can sub in whatever veg you already have in the fridge too.

Ingredients:

(Serves 2)

1 packet of YO! Soy, Ginger & Garlic Yakisoba Sauce

1tbsp of vegetable oil

300g of stir-fry ready-to-eat vegan noodles

1 pak choi peeled

1 carrot cut into thick strips

1 red pepper cut into strips

50g of bean sprouts

1 spring onion finely chopped

1 red onion sliced

YO!’s yakisoba noodles (YO!/PA)

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a wok and add the chopped vegetables, stir-fry for three minutes.

2. Add the noodles and heat through following packet instructions.

3. Add the packet of sauce to the wok, toss and stir-fry for two minutes and serve straight away.

YO!’s Soy, Ginger & Garlic Yakisoba Sauce costs £1, available from selected Tesco stores. Visit yosushi.com/product-range for more information.

© Press Association 2019