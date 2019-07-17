How to make yakisoba noodles

17th Jul 19 | Lifestyle

Up your stir-fry game with this swift supper.

923afcd5-bb9b-4238-9cac-524c7f05a268

Can you ever have too many stir-fry ideas up your culinary sleeve? This super-speedy dinner will quickly feed a crowd if you increase the quantities – and you can sub in whatever veg you already have in the fridge too.

Ingredients:
(Serves 2)

1 packet of YO! Soy, Ginger & Garlic Yakisoba Sauce
1tbsp of vegetable oil
300g of stir-fry ready-to-eat vegan noodles
1 pak choi peeled
1 carrot cut into thick strips
1 red pepper cut into strips
50g of bean sprouts
1 spring onion finely chopped
1 red onion sliced

YO!'s yakisoba noodles (YO!/PA)
YO!’s yakisoba noodles (YO!/PA)

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a wok and add the chopped vegetables, stir-fry for three minutes.

2. Add the noodles and heat through following packet instructions.

3. Add the packet of sauce to the wok, toss and stir-fry for two minutes and serve straight away.

YO!’s Soy, Ginger & Garlic Yakisoba Sauce costs £1, available from selected Tesco stores. Visit yosushi.com/product-range for more information.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kylie Jenner on anxiety battle and how she ‘lost’ herself in the public eye

This is what men and women can do to boost their chances of conception

This is what men and women can do to boost their chances of conception

Amber gets a date after confrontation with Michael on Love Island
Amber gets a date after confrontation with Michael on Love Island

Ovie and Chris whisked off for dates with Love Island’s new girls

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie

Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie
Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy
Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

Kylie Jenner on anxiety battle and how she ‘lost’ herself in the public eye