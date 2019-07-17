How to make yakisoba noodles

How to make yakisoba noodles17th Jul 19 | Lifestyle
Up your stir-fry game with this swift supper.
Can you ever have too many stir-fry ideas up your culinary sleeve? This super-speedy dinner will quickly feed a crowd if you increase the quantities – and you can sub in whatever veg you already have in the fridge too.
Ingredients:
(Serves 2)
1 packet of YO! Soy, Ginger & Garlic Yakisoba Sauce
1tbsp of vegetable oil
300g of stir-fry ready-to-eat vegan noodles
1 pak choi peeled
1 carrot cut into thick strips
1 red pepper cut into strips
50g of bean sprouts
1 spring onion finely chopped
1 red onion sliced
Method:
1. Heat the oil in a wok and add the chopped vegetables, stir-fry for three minutes.
2. Add the noodles and heat through following packet instructions.
3. Add the packet of sauce to the wok, toss and stir-fry for two minutes and serve straight away.
YO!’s Soy, Ginger & Garlic Yakisoba Sauce costs £1, available from selected Tesco stores. Visit yosushi.com/product-range for more information.
