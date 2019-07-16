Take a look at the idyllic Maldives island where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are honeymooning

It’s called Kunfunadhoo and we really don’t understand why we’re not there right now.

Trust Instagram to give us summer holiday FOMO. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas first made our mouths drop at their incredible wedding at a chateau in the south of France, and now they’re posting snaps of their honeymoon on a picturesque island in the Maldives.

Kunfunadhoo is a secluded, exclusive island which has become a favourite with celebrities – Turner and Jonas are holidaying in the footsteps of David Beckham, Gordon Ramsay and Liv Tyler.

The newlyweds certainly seem to be enjoying what the island has to offer. Turner has posted pictures of her husband cycling through the jungle, eating sushi and lounging on one of the many hammocks set over the sea. Jonas also seems to be particularly enjoying a two-storey slide which goes from a villa straight into the ocean.

Suneva Fushi is a luxury hotel on Kunfunadhoo Island in the Baa Atoll area of the archipelago. Considering how secluded it is, it’s surprisingly easy to get to – just a half an hour flight on a seaplane from the capital Male’s airport, straight to the island.

The hotel offers villas with up to nine bedrooms. Each place to stay has its own quirky additions; just take one named the Jungle Reserve – with four bedrooms, an outdoor sunken dining table, wine cellar, library, spa, gym and sauna. This really is the height of luxury, so the going rate for this particular villa is around $16,340 (£13,110) per night.

When you are there, it’s not like you’re stuck on a desert island with nothing to do. There are loads of activities on offer, including snorkelling, diving, surfing, and watching films on the outdoor screen.

The couple have been having quite the summer – first they got married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony before having a big blow-out wedding with all of their family and friends in France, and now they’re living it up in the Maldives.

It’s likely they’ve chosen to stay on the sunrise side of the island, as this is the most private spot. The sunset side is a bit less secluded as a neighbouring island is about 650 metres away, but it’s ideal for snorkelers as a reef is right next to it. Regardless of where they might be staying, the whole island has pristine white sandy beaches and azure waters surrounding it.

As if you didn’t need even more of an excuse to pack your bags immediately, just know that, due to the effects of climate change, Kunfunadhoo may not be there forever.

