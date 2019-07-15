5 of the most OTT birthday parties celebrities have thrown their one-year-olds

We wonder how much of the lavish celebrations these toddlers actually remember.

First birthdays are a magical time, aren’t they? Not that any of us remember ours, which probably involved an ice cream cake from the supermarket, a few family members and the guest of honour either sleeping or crying through the whole day.

But this isn’t the case if you’re the child of a celebrity, as first birthdays are legitimately a big deal. We’re sorry to say there are some famous toddlers who have probably had bigger first birthday bashes than your 18th, 21st, 30th and wedding combined.

Rapper Cardi B had a big blowout for her baby Kulture this weekend, so what better time to have a look back at some of the ludicrous parties celebrities have thrown to mark 12 months with their child?

1. Cardi B

According to TMZ, Cardi B spent a casual $400,000 (£319,000) on her daughter’s first birthday party, so you can be sure it was more than a just few streamers and party hats. Afterwards, the rapper posted a video where her voice sounded distinctly hoarse, saying: “It was such a fun party.”

Cardi’s Instagram stories show more of a club atmosphere than a kid’s birthday with people dancing to loud music. Other snapshots of the party show a huge, multicoloured cake for Kulture, cookies that look like the one-year-old’s face, a balloon-covered roof, and the birthday girl and Cardi dressed in custom matching dresses by Moschino designer Jeremy Scott.

2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner hid her pregnancy from the world, so to make up for this she went fully over the top for Stormi’s first birthday in February (she posted on Instagram: “I had to go all out for my baby”). Stormi’s father Travis Scott is a rapper, and his latest album was called Astroworld, so the couple took this as a theme for the party, creating a real life ‘StormiWorld’.

Guests entered the venue through a giant inflatable likeness of Stormi’s face, and inside were fairground games, hundreds of balloons, giant teddy bears and more. It was so extra there was even a performance from Baby Shark and DJ Khaled gave Stormi her first Chanel bag.

3. Amir Khan

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom certainly know how to put on a lavish first birthday party. They took over an entire stadium for the event (the Macron Stadium in Bolton) and decked it out like a rainforest. The place looked like a jungle with trees and various animal decorations swinging from the branches, and all the guests were dressed in formal gear.

The party, which took place last month, also saw a troupe of dancers dressed like animals perform.

4. Rochelle Humes

Back in 2014, Rochelle and Marvin Humes threw a big party to mark their daughter Alaia-Mai’s first birthday and christening. The theme looked to be fairytales, with Alaia-Mai’s three-tiered cake shaped like a magical castle.

There was a white marquee with benches decorated with flowers, tables full of sweets, an ice cream truck and even a bar for the adults.

5. Kim Kardashian

Alaia-Mai wasn’t the only celebrity baby with a big birthday bash in 2014, this was also the year North West turned one – and because it was a Kardashian party, it was far from low-key.

The theme was ‘Kidchella’ – a play on the music festival Coachella. Everyone dressed in festival attire, sang karaoke, went on the Ferris wheel and bouncy castle to celebrate North’s first birthday. This was basically a taste of things to come – since then, North’s birthday parties have been themed around the board game Candy Land, unicorns and well as two consecutive years celebrating at Disneyland.

