Food writer Jack Monroe has the most genius way of getting her son to eat (almost) everything

15th Jul 19 | Lifestyle

Picky eaters could be a thing of the past with this hack.

fb899a14-eed4-4f2c-9a78-d6ca58ae158d

Even if you’re the kind of person who will try everything from offal to deep-fried Mars bars, that doesn’t necessarily mean your children will be the same.

Most kids spend years being fussy about what they eat, and that can be an uphill battle for parents.

However, dinner time doesn’t always have to be a struggle, food writer Jack Monroe has learned. In fact, she’s developed a pretty nifty way to minimise any feeding-time fussiness from her 9-year-old (who she refers to as “small boy”, but she does say with a groan: “I’m not sure how much longer I can call him ‘small boy’ for, he’s a proper little dude.”)

Firstly, Monroe has developed a relaxed approach to what her child eats – which can be easier said than done, it’s true. “He’s a typical child at the moment so he goes through phases. He’s exploring what he likes and what he doesn’t like,” she explains. “So some days it will be, ‘Can I have nuggets and mash?’ and some days he’ll try whatever I put in front of him.”

What’s most important for Monroe is trying not to make mealtimes a battle, because if that’s happening “you can give a really bad attitude towards food to your children,” she says.

So what does she do to minimise dinner table angst? “I have a chart on the wall with the four things he and my partner won’t eat,” she explains. So when her son says he doesn’t like something, “I go and get the chart and ask, ‘Do you like it less than mushy peas or sweetcorn?’ because you can only have four things on the chart at any one time.”

View this post on Instagram

Mixed bean goulash from #AGirlCalledJack with extra onions and extra red peppers and finely chopped carrot to fill it with extra goodness tonight. Mrs J outraged I have never made this for her before and has requested it regularly from now on. Have handed her my copy of A Girl Called Jack to pore through for more requests from the pre-Mrs-J era, lest I get in trouble again!! I'll post the updated version soon ♥️ The original is on cookingonabootstrap.com, just search BEAN GOULASH in the search bar. . . . #AGirlCalledJack #girlcalledjack #veganrecipe #veganonabudget #veganfood #vegan #easyvegan #easywaytofiveaday #fiveaday #fiveadayright #vegetarian #vegansofig #veggie #beansbeans #beansbeansbeans #goulash #onepotmeal #onepanmeals #onepandinners #jackmonroe

A post shared by Jack Monroe (@jack_monroe) on

For Monroe, this helps keep her son saying, “I won’t eat that!” under control. It’s a genius hack that doesn’t make her son feel infantilised or singled out, because she and her partner are also involved. And if you were wondering, at the moment her partner (TV producer Louisa Compton) has mushrooms and almonds on her column of the chart – but Monroe remains tight-lipped about her own.

Monroe is also keen on giving her son agency over his own food. Sometimes he might want kids’ food, but if she’s cooked a delicious meal for her and her partner, and he’s intrigued, “I let him have a little bowl of it so he can try it,” she says. “He’s a typical child in that he’s discovering his own personality and can be a bit wilful, and I’m just going along with it.”

“As long as he’s getting on with his nutrients and nutrition and trying the occasional chickpea curry,” she adds, “I’m pretty relaxed about it.”

Monroe can’t hide her love for her son. “He’s lovely,” she confesses – and it sounds like dinner times are too.

Tin Can Cook: 75 Simple Store-cupboard Recipes by Jack Monroe is published by Bluebird, priced £6.99. Available now.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Beyonce and Jay-Z join royalty to watch The Lion King

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande take to TRNSMT main stage on festival’s final day
Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande take to TRNSMT main stage on festival’s final day

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Michael and Joanna to be torn apart in Love Island dumping

Michael and Joanna to be torn apart in Love Island dumping
Going back for more: 10 reasons to embrace repeat travel

Going back for more: 10 reasons to embrace repeat travel
James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!
From David Beckham to the Duchess of Sussex, see all the best dressed celebs from Wimbledon

From David Beckham to the Duchess of Sussex, see all the best dressed celebs from Wimbledon
From David Beckham to the Duchess of Sussex, see all the best dressed celebs from Wimbledon

Beyonce and Jay-Z join royalty to watch The Lion King