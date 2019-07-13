Good news for family holidays â€“ resort prices have fallen across Europe

A Post Office study suggests that we can expect lower prices in European resorts this summer â€“ and Bulgaria is the place to go for a bargain.

It’s been a confusing summer so far for sun-seekers.

The last few weeks alone have seen thunderstorm warnings across the UK and Ireland, and a continental heatwave during which Paris consistently out-warmed Santorini by ten degrees or more.

Not a happy camper (iStock/PA)

Fortunately, new research by Post Office Money brings some much-needed good news for holiday-makers.

The Family Holiday Report looked at costs in continental resorts, and found that savvy spenders could be in line to save…

First, the good news…

With the end of school terms looming, the report found that families can expect to pay less than they did last summer in more than half of the 15 leading resorts surveyed.

Bulgaria and Turkey emerge as the best budget options, with cost-conscious beach bums expected to flock to the Black Sea resorts lining the eastern Bulgarian coast, and the sandy shores of the Turkish Med.

Sunny Beach, Bulgaria (iStock/PA)

Bulgaria’s imaginatively named ‘Sunny Beach’ was named the cheapest place for food and drink – with a 14% drop in overall costs and a cushion of more than a third over its closest competitor.

The so-called ‘beach barometer’ – measuring the cost of 13 classic family items – found overall price drops of up to 36%, in the Turkish resort town of Marmaris.

…and now the bad

Overall, though, the report packs a slightly more mixed bag.

Though prices were found to be broadly improving, our spending habits were not: 73% of UK parents who set holiday budgets, not only exceeded them, but exceeded them by more than 25%.

Nice has somehow become even pricier (iStock/PA)

Beach gear like lilos and goggles, combined with big ticket items like water parks and pedalo rides (averaging £51 and £30 respectively), have sent beach budgets everywhere toppling into the red

Resorts suffering price hikes included Nice, Crete, and Poreč, Croatia.

