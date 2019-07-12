Video: See amazing drone footage of the Lion King-themed York Maze

What do you get if you combine maize plants, a band of Zulu warriors, and the Lion King? No, it’s not an extremely elaborate joke, but the three crucial ingredients of this year’s York Maze – a 15-acre maize maze that claims to be the largest in Europe.

The plants have been carefully mapped and grown to a Lion King-themed design, and an aerial view yields a lion, a mandrill, a warthog and a miniature meerkat.

An annual event, previous themes have included Star Wars, Roald Dahl, Doctor Who and Thunderbirds, while last year’s effort featured a Tyrannosaurus and a Triceratops in honour of Jurassic World 2.

Proprietor Tom Pearcy was joined at the launch by the Mighty Zulu Nation, a performance group in traditional tribal garb.

The York Maze is open until September 2. Tickets are £15 for adults, £14.50 for seniors, and £14 for children aged three to 15.

