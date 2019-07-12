From summer holiday woes to potty training: 8 times Rochelle Humes has been a relatable parent

“Day 1 of 3573002157 school holidays. Worrying I’m out of ‘fun’ ideas already,” she posted on Instagram.

When Rochelle Humes isn’t presenting on This Morning, writing children’s books or designing clothes, she’s mum to six-year-old Alaia and two-year-old Valentina.

She’s open about the ups and downs of parenting on social media – it’s not all perfect family holidays and well behaved kids, and Humes (along with her husband Marvin) share some of the more relatable aspects of parenting.

Here are just some of the times she’s posted about motherhood on Instagram, causing so many of her followers to say: “same”.

1. Entertaining the kids on holidays

Humes posted: “Me Day 1 of 3573002157 school holidays worrying I’m out of ‘fun’ ideas already”. For parents, school holidays can feel endless, and when they’re stretching ahead of you it’s hard to know how you’re going to keep the kids entertained for the whole time.

You can tell people relate to this, because the comments section of the post is full of things like “Ditto Babe”.

2. Heatwaves and a toddler

Getting a two-year-old to go to sleep is hard enough already, let alone in the blazing heat. It’s a tricky balance: you want your baby to sleep through, but you also don’t want the good weather to end.

Humes might be tired, but you’ve got to give her props for impeccable make-up.

3. Potty training

If anyone has mastered the art of parenting without bribery, please let Humes (and us) know.

4. Needing a drink after a birthday party

No matter how cute your kids are, birthday parties are always chaos – who can blame a mother for needing a drink afterwards?

5. Having time off with your partner

When you’re both working and have two kids, getting alone time together with no responsibilities is a rarity. Like most couples, the Humes’s spend this precious time catching up on Netflix – those box sets aren’t going to watch themselves.

6. Wondering if you’ve forgotten anything

When you’ve got so much to organise, it’s easy to stay awake trying to mentally go through your list and check everything off. Humes knows this all too well – particularly the night before going back to school.

7. Mess

Parenting = mess everywhere.

8. Forgetting you’re the adult

Most of us think we’ll feel like adults when we have children – but as most parents know, that doesn’t happen even when you have a family of your own.

© Press Association 2019