Quiz: Which iconic monument was built first?

12th Jul 19 | Lifestyle

‘Iconic’ doesn’t do these world-famous landmarks justice, but how much do you really know about them?

World landmarks photo collage on vintage tes sepia textured background, travel, tourism and study around the world concept, vintage postcard

Touring historic sites can feel a bit like taking a trip on a city metro. When you get off you know where you are and what’s around you, but you probably have no idea how it relates to where you were before.

In some cities a single day of sight-seeing can yo-yo back and forth through time, spanning entire millennia simply by crossing the street. Perhaps even more surprising are the events that happened simultaneously (did you know that Michelangelo was around at the same time as the Aztecs?)

These historic attractions are as famous as they come, but how old are they? Can you work out which were built first?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Football star Megan Rapinoe proves formal shorts are the trend of the summer
Take a bow: How to wear summer’s biggest party fashion trend

Amy Hart: It was scary to quit Love Island but the right thing to do

As Mean Girls turns 15, these are all the mid-Noughties fashion trends we hope never return

Create an ‘appy’ home: 7 of the best decor inspiration and home-improvement apps

Disney cancels film premiere following death of Cameron Boyce

