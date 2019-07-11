Ice rinks and lazy rivers: These villas in Florida might be the most extravagant you’ve ever seen

Want to play basketball in the pool? How about a casual game of ice hockey with the family? While they might not be holiday activities you thought you needed – this resort in Florida has villas with some seriously OTT facilities, that you might not have even known you wanted on a family break.

It seems like Reunion Resort in Orlando is a playground for the wealthy, because hidden within 2,300-acres of grounds, there are more than 400 villas, three golf courses, and a five-acre water park.

So if you’re planning a trip to the city’s famous theme parks, like Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando, you might also want to consider topping off your break with one of these not-so-subtle stays.

This one was modelled on the White House (Reunion Resort/PA)

The houses display varying degrees of ridiculousness; if you’re a parent your kids will probably love the flight simulator, the immersive dinosaur-themed room or an amazing arcade games room (who needs Monopoly now?).

If you like your pools gigantic – there’s one in a giant greenhouse, so you can watch the sunset or the stars from the water, and another that’s actually a lazy river (because floating around on rubber ring really is the best way to top up your tan).

Star gazing in the pool anyone? (Reunion Resort/PA)

You don’t even need to head out to the resort’s water park if this lazy river is in your garden (Reunion Resort/PA)

And if you can’t be bothered to actually walk around one of the three pristine golf courses, one villa has an inbuilt golf simulator – the same property has it’s own indoor ice rink, if you miss the cold weather while you’re in sunny Florida. Sure.

Perfect for golfers (Reunion Resort/PA)

Got a budding pilot in the family – this villa has a flight simulator (Reunion Resort/PA)

Apparently, it’s all down to a bit of competition going on between millionaire developers.

“At first, it was all about having the largest pool,” explains Kerrie Potts from Exclusiveprivatevillas.com, the agent for the villas. “There’s a story about one millionaire that jumped over another’s fence to measure their swimming pool, and then built their own a yard longer, so they could say theirs is the best.

“Since then, the competition has really progressed. The latest trend is having a private lazy river – a water ride with a gentle current. The games rooms come into it too.

“A private cinema used to be impressive, but now we’re seeing fully equipped private games rooms with flight simulators, retro amusement arcades and drive-in theatres,” Potts adds.

Ever heard of a holiday villa with an ice rink before? (Reunion Resort/PA)

Family game time is on a whole new level here (Reunion Resort/PA)

“We even list a villa with an ice rink – the competition is astounding,” Potts admits. “The themed bedrooms have become even more creative, they’re completely immersive and exactly like being in a theme park.”

Feel like you’re in Jurassic Park in this dino room (Reunion Resort/PA)

Even a private cinema doesn’t feel that extravagant now (Reunion Resort/PA)

Prices vary depending on the villa and the season. E281 (with the ice rink and gold simulator) starts at £670 a night and comes with eight bedrooms, a games rooms, pool, spa and a cinema and sleeps 17. Or snap up E261 (with the glass house pool and arcade room) from £1,320 a night.

To book, visit exclusiveprivatevillas.com

© Press Association 2019