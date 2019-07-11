How to make Ian Haste’s feta and chicken meatballs in lemon spaghetti

A new pasta dish to add to your repertoire.

“These lighter meatballs use lean chicken and feta to create extra crust and flavour,” says Ian Haste, YouTuber and chef.

They’re pretty simple to chuck together too…

Ingredients:

(Serves 2)

2 chicken breasts, chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

15g basil leaves, finely chopped

20g chives

80g feta

1/2 slice of wholemeal bread

4tsp olive oil, plus a splash for the spaghetti

200g spaghetti

Juice of 3/4 lemon

30g Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 lemon, cut into wedges

Salt and pepper

(Al Richardson/Headline Home/PA)

Method:

1. Add the chicken breasts, half the garlic, three-quarters of the basil, salt and pepper, chives, feta and bread to a blender and mix into a rough mince (don’t overmix and add a dash of oil if sticking).

2. Take the mixture and roll into small balls around a ping-pong ball size. Add the oil and chicken meatballs to a heated frying pan and cook for about 10 minutes, turning regularly to get an even colour and cook all the way through. Remove and keep warm.

3. Meanwhile, add the spaghetti to a pan of boiling salted water and cook until al dente. Drain (reserving a little of the cooking water) and add to the frying pan over a high heat with a splash of oil and the lemon juice, the rest of the garlic and chopped basil. Add a splash of the reserved pasta water to loosen the sauce, then add half the grated Parmesan.

4. Serve the spaghetti with the meatballs, lemon wedges and a scattering of the remaining grated Parmesan.

The 7-Day Basket by Ian Haste, photography by Al Richardson, is published by Headline, priced £25. Available July 11.

© Press Association 2019