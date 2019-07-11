How to make Ian Haste’s peach and sage-stuffed pork fillet with garlic roasties

11th Jul 19 | Lifestyle

Treat yourself to this Sunday dinner.

“This is a proper Sunday roast with pork, roasties and veg, but it takes less than an hour in the oven and is perfect for two,” says YouTuber and chef Ian Haste.

So there you go – a roast with all the trimmings that doesn’t take all day.

Ingredients:
(Serves 2)

150g chestnut mushrooms, very finely chopped
50g butter
30g sage leaves
1 slice of wholemeal bread
1 peach, peeled, stoned and finely chopped
600g pork fillet (in one piece)
80g Parma ham
400g Charlotte potatoes
2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
Splash of olive oil
10 cherry tomatoes
200g cavolo nero, chopped
Salt and pepper

stuffed pork tenderloin from The 7-Day Basket by Ian Haste (Al Richardson/PA)
(Al Richardson/PA)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas 7. Add the mushrooms and 10g of the butter to a hot pan and season, then add three-quarters of the sage and cook for two to three minutes.

2. Roughly chop the bread into crumbs and scatter into the mushrooms with the peach. Cook for a further two minutes until soft and brown.

3. Cut the pork fillet down the middle horizontally to create a pocket for the stuffing, then add the mushroom stuffing and tightly close together. Lay out a sheet of foil about twice the size of the fillet and cover the foil with layers of the Parma ham, creating a wrap effect ready to cover the fillet. Lay the fillet on the ham and tightly pull the ham over the fillet, then use the foil to tightly wrap the pork into a Christmas cracker-type cylinder. Twist both the ends of the foil and place into a heatproof tin.

4. Add the potatoes to a pan of salted boiling water and cook until starting to soften, drain and place in the same baking tin as the wrapped pork. Add the garlic, remaining sage and a splash of oil to the potatoes, season well and bake for 30 minutes, turning the potatoes every 15 minutes.

5. Take the pork out of the oven and unwrap, adding the roast potatoes back to the oven whilst you do this (do not lose the juices created from the pork!). Add the fillet to a hot frying pan and cook along with the cherry tomatoes until the ham is crispy and dark and the tomatoes start to pop. Leave the fillet to one side to rest on a warm plate. Add the cavolo nero to a separate pan with the remaining butter, season and cook over a high heat. If it starts to smoke, add a few splashes of water to start steaming it. This takes about four to five minutes.

6. Add the pork juices to a small pan and reduce them, then serve the fillet cut diagonally into circles and drizzled with any juices, along with the cabbage, tomatoes and crispy roast potatoes.

View this post on Instagram

It’s getting so close to publication day! July 11th is fast approaching. It’s available to pre order on amazon U.K. now! Just type Ian Haste into amazon and it’s there! Or use the link in my bio! Also available at book depository for world wide! I’m so proud of this book! It’s 70 recipes separated into 10 weeks, each 7 pages has a shopping list which gets you exactly what you need for 7 evening meals through the week. It’s seasonal and the lists are even in supermarket aisle order! Every week is varied and different, some summer weeks, some winter weeks at the start and end of the book (seasonal weather type dishes) then some healthier lighter weeks in the centre around summer time, , some more indulgent and a vegetarian week, plus every week starts with meat free Monday and always ends with a hearty roast type Sunday. #the7daybasket #newbook

A post shared by HASTESKITCHEN (@hasteskitchen) on

The 7-Day Basket by Ian Haste, photography by Al Richardson, is published by Headline, priced £25. Available July 11.

© Press Association 2019

