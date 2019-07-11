Book review: Our verdict on Sweet Sorrow by David Nicholls

Ella Walker reads the latest novel from the bestselling David Nicholls, author of One Day.

He’s back, which means your summer reading is sorted…

What’s the book?

Sweet Sorrow by David Nicholls

And who is David Nicholls?

He’s the Hampshire-born man who gave us Anne Hathaway and that British accent opposite Jim Sturgess in the Hollywood adaptation of One Day – Nicholls’ third novel. By that point, he’d already gifted us the brilliant University Challenge-focused Starter For 10, but One Day saw his career become dizzyingly successful. It’s been five years since his last novel, Us, which explored the inexorable decline of a marriage, temporarily stoppered by a ‘grand tour’ of Europe (a TV adaptation is in the works), and so, quite reasonably, we’ve all been impatiently awaiting Sweet Sorrow.

David Nicholls performs Letter from F Scott Fitzgerald during Letters Live (PA)

What’s Sweet Sorrow about?

David Nicholls really knows how to do bittersweet, wistful, problematic love stories. From One Day to Us, his heroes navigate the complexity of their relationships with tenderness and many a misstep, and Sweet Sorrow excavates the same vein.

It’s the late Nineties and Charlie has finished school – for forever, in fact. The summer stretches out ahead of him suffocatingly; the heat, the hormones, the boredom. Between his depressed dad at home, feeling abandoned by his mum, and somehow having caused a rift between himself and his usual lad mates, Charlie stumbles across a girl, Fran, and she leads him astray – kind of: Joining an am-dram club putting on Romeo & Juliet is very much out of Charlie’s comfort zone.

This book is so wonderful. I eked it out bit by bit because I couldn’t bear to part with the story. Funny, wise, brilliantly observed, a little melancholy and all round excellent food for the soul. https://t.co/7iQLUlhT3U — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) June 19, 2019

He ricochets between trying to play it cool (and failing) and trying not to embarrass himself in front of his mates, all while scamming his boss at the garage he works at, and hoping his dad can pull it together.

Touching and perceptive, it fills you with angst, and hope, as Charlie grapples with the exquisite fun and total fragility of being in that hinterland of not-quite-adulthood.

Nicholls tellingly captures the giddy confusion of first love mired in family turbulence, and the bewilderment of making decisions, and not knowing if things will land the way you want them to.

Out of 10?

Nine – Endearing and nostalgic, it nudges your 16-year-old self into being. A delicious, pensive summer read.

I’m going on a #SweetSorrow tour and its going to be wild. Sandwiches will be eaten on trains, hotel televisions will be watched and breakfast buffets destroyed. Witness the madness and hear my affected voice at these great venues. Details here – https://t.co/HXppv1mTa7 pic.twitter.com/J5xXexBa2u — David Nicholls (@DavidNWriter) June 7, 2019

Sweet Sorrow by David Nicholls is published in hardback by Hodder & Stoughton priced £20 (ebook £9.99). Available now

