7 summer reds: The freshest, juiciest red wines to chill out with

Best of all, some of these can be served lightly chilled, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

If you’re a red wine lover and want to spark a heated conversation, choose a red with a drink-me-now character – think fresh, fruity and light, say between 12.5% to 13.5% abv – and pop it in the fridge half an hour before serving.

Chances are, especially on a hot day, some of your friends will feel completely at ease when they’re handed a sun-kissed, lighter-bodied red served slightly chilled. And sceptics will have that frown turned upside down when they appreciate how the soft, fragrant fruit really hits the spot.

With ripeness balanced by freshness, some styles (and grapes) work better than others when it comes to chilled reds and, at the end of the day, it’s all a matter of preference. Just remember, going light and summery doesn’t mean having to sacrifice bunches of flavoursome fruit.

Here are seven super reds to try this summer…

1. Beaujolais Villages 2018, France (£5.99, Aldi)

(Aldi/PA)

A gorgeous gamay that really deserves a quick dip in your ice bucket. “Many might question chilled red wine, but rules are made to be broken!” says Sam Caporn, MW, Aldi’s ‘mistress of wine’. “Offering a great alternative to crisp whites or rosés this summer, the principle gamay grape’s red fruity notes and minimal tannins make wines from Beaujolais taste divine when slightly chilled.

“And it doesn’t stop there – look out for pinot noir and cabernet franc grapes from France to truly elevate those beautiful fruit flavours. So be brave and put that red on ice,” says Caporn.

2. Sentador Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, Central Valley, Chile (£6, Co-op stores)

(Co-op/PA)

With a faint hint of smoke, this ripe, young cab sav opens up with an air of raspberries and plums, and its juicy roundness lends itself beautifully to barbecued lamb cutlets and a tossed mixed salad. Lightly oaked, this warm-weather red tastes best when it’s cool, not cold.

3. TTD Marzemino Trentino 2018, Veneto, Italy (£8.50, Sainsbury’s stores)

(Sainsbury’s/PA)

A wine that’s immediately likeable with its pretty postcard label, violet florals and lively, fruity cherries and berries that glide down effortlessly, especially when it’s served lightly chilled (try a cooler sleeve). A joy to drink, it’s beautifully refreshing on its own, and a favourite with mushroom risotto and shavings of Parmesan.

4. Santa Tresa Cerasuolo 2017, Sicily, Italy (currently reduced to £8.15 from £10.15 until July 16, Ocado)

(Santa Tresa/PA)

What we love most about this pitch-perfect cherry red – a blend of Nero d’ Avola and Frapatto – is how it’s brimming with wild berries, cherry and sweet spice. And it’s so easygoing and food-friendly, it tastes utterly delicious with practically anything – from parma ham wrapped grissini and olives, to plates of pasta – it’s supple, lively freshness makes it a crowd-pleaser and dependably delicious.

5. Yarrunga Field Special Reserve Pinot Noir 2017, New South Wales, Australia (£9.99, Laithwaite’s)

(Laithwaite’s/PA)

A plush pinot noir always lends itself well to a light chill, with its combination of pretty raspberry aromas, summer berry flavours (there’s a tad less sweetness when a red’s slightly chilled) and light tannins. Here we have vibrant aromas of spice and cranberry, plums, vanilla (it’s seen a little bit of oak), with a persistent silkiness that makes it a joy to sip in the open air.

6. Seifried Estate Zweigelt 2017, Nelson, New Zealand (£16.80, The New Zealand Cellar)

(Seified/PA)

Zweigelt (Austria’s most planted red) may not be a fashionable variety, but if you have a taste for adventure then it’s worth exploring what else New Zealand has to offer, beyond its Marlborough sauvignon blanc and pinot noir from Central Otago.

This expression is vibrant with juicy blackberry and a chorus of dark cherry and plum, a dose of dried herbs, and a beguiling savoury note on the delectable finish. The kind of wine you don’t want to put down, it’s generous, beautifully balanced and chimes in all climes, especially lightly chilled.

7. Famille Perrin Réserve Côtes du Rhône 2016, Magnum, France (£28, 1.5L, The Magnum Company)

(The Magnum Company/PA)

One of the most exciting names in the southern Rhône valley, the Perrin family own an impressive portfolio of wines (Château de Beaucastel is one of the largest estates in Châteauneuf-du-Pape), and if you want to trade up to a magnum (always a showstopper) this is your go-to-red to chill out with.

A gentle giant, its glorious bouquet has a vivid intensity with waves of spiced, blackberry fruits, and feels rich and ripe but with a bright, long silky finish. The wine’s juiciness is enhanced by a light chill – so 20 minutes in the fridge or a large ice bucket should do it and you’ll be in excellent company.

