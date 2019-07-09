From Brexit to body image: 5 ways to help children deal with new pressures of modern life

As a new report shows modern pressures have a calamitous effect on children, a wellbeing expert outlines how to help kids cope with today’s issues.

It seems childhood is no longer completely carefree for modern children, and new research suggests today’s families believe the pressure of modern life is taking its toll on youngsters.

An Action for Children survey of 5,000 children and adults has revealed the majority of grandparents (62%) and parents (60%), plus a third of children (34%), think childhoods today are getting worse, with all three generations agreeing bullying is the biggest problem preventing a good childhood.

Too much pressure to fit in is also a top concern for adults and children, and 91% of children – some as young as 11 – say they’re worrying about ‘adult issues’, including Brexit, poverty and homelessness, terrorism, the environment and inequality.

Yet while children say pressure at school is one of the top three problems facing childhood, adults are more concerned about screen time than children. And parents and grandparents significantly underestimate children’s personal fears around being a victim of crime, such as knife crime or terrorism, and the state of their mental health.

With huge cuts happening to support services throughout the UK, we see the harm it causes to children. As adults, we can choose to speak up for them. As adults, we can Choose Childhood. Join the movement: https://t.co/ql6vTDuus3 pic.twitter.com/WnrdQ3JVkT — Action for Children (@actnforchildren) July 9, 2019

As Action for Children launches a new campaign, Choose Childhood, the charity’s mental health and emotional wellbeing expert, Sue Rogers, looks at how parents can help children cope with some of the pressures of modern life they’re worried about.

1. I think my child is being bullied online

“Young people might not always feel able to share what’s happening to them online. Talk to them openly about their experiences online and ask if they know how to keep themselves safe or respond to negative comments. Discuss issues such as bullying and catfishing (someone pretending they’re someone they’re not online) in order to help them feel more confident. Remember not to judge – actively listening to their issues helps your child feel heard and can make it easier for them to share. It also helps to reinforce that you’re there for them, even if they feel they can’t tell you what’s happening in that particular moment.”

2. My child’s worried about being a victim of knife crime

Children can’t choose their lives, but we can choose to act. Government has a responsibility to the country’s children. We must persuade them to take action. ​ Join us and add your name to our campaign calling on government to Choose Childhood. https://t.co/HCRwfDy3xT pic.twitter.com/9hD2ysN43F — Action for Children (@actnforchildren) July 9, 2019

“It’s best to be honest but in an age-appropriate way for your child. Explain to younger children there are some older boys and girls who are behaving in an unsafe way and – for example – using knives to hurt each other. Tell them the police and other grown ups are there to help those older boys and girls and reassure them they’re safe and very unlikely to ever be in danger. For older children – especially those living in high risk areas – talk them calmly through any risks and make sure they have a plan if they ever feel in danger, such as running to the nearest shop or place of safety.”

3. My child worries about issues in the news like Brexit. How do I talk to him or her about such a complex subject?

“Children are worrying about current events these days that perhaps they weren’t in previous generations – from Brexit, to poverty or the environment. It’s important not to lie to your children about ‘grown up’ issues and be open – even if that’s admitting you don’t have all the answers. Suggest you could research the subject together and find out the answers to any questions they might have. Just taking the time to talk with your child and discuss the subject is often enough to alleviate any anxieties they might be having.”

Students take part in a protest for climate change (Gareth Fuller/PA)

4. How do I talk to my child about their mental and emotional wellbeing?

“Let’s start with what not to do – don’t say ‘when I was your age’. Chances are when you were that age you weren’t contending with mobile phones, social media, climate change, Brexit and a whirlwind of other issues young people are bombarded with today. Tell them you love them, you trust them and you know that sometimes life can be tough. Get outdoors and find a physical activity you can do together.

“Visit buildsoundminds.org.uk for ways to deal with any negative thoughts they might be having about themselves and suggest apps such as Calm and Headspace which have age-appropriate mindfulness exercises to help focus them when they’re anxious. All these things will enable them to support their mental health and provide valuable tools to take forward into adult life.”

5. My daughter is constantly comparing herself (unfavourably) to people she sees on social media and often tells me she’s fat when she’s not. How can I tackle these body image issues?

Often, Body Image worries can affect children and young people. We have a brilliant resource – Banish your Body Image Thief – to help young people build a positive self esteen using CBT and mindfulness techniques: https://t.co/5nAzgbLmlP pic.twitter.com/uqKB04nmpZ — Anxiety UK (@AnxietyUK) July 6, 2019

“Try to stress that what your daughter’s seeing on social media isn’t always the truth. Talk about airbrushing, filters and then point her in the direction of celebrities who have themselves talked about body issues and how they cope with them. Limit the time she spends online and encourage her to do things that’ll make her feel good about herself such as starting an exercise programme. And while it can be tempting to tell her, ‘You’re lovely’ or, ‘I think you’re beautiful’, try not to brush her worries off like this, but listen carefully and allow her to open up and feel safe discussing this with you.”

© Press Association 2019