What is chlorophyll water and should you be drinking it?

When you hear the word ‘chlorophyll’ you might get terrible flashbacks to GCSE biology, but don’t worry – this isn’t an exam. Chlorophyll is the latest trend in the wellness world.

If you do need some revision, it’s the green pigment in plants, which is needed for photosynthesis – a chemical reaction harnessing energy from sunlight. Now, people are starting to look into the benefits it can have for humans as well.

Instagram yogis have long been obsessed with posting pictures of their favourite green juices, which is probably why chlorophyll water is becoming so popular. But what exactly is it, and what are the potential benefits?

What is it?

You can actually eat chlorophyll; plants rich in it include spinach, alfalfa and wheatgrass. So how do you drink it? Supplements of the stuff contain chlorophyllin, which is the water-soluble version and is said to be better digested by your body than eating it.

You can also buy ready-made bottles of chlorophyll water – something which is taking off in the US with brands like this one. Alternatively you can buy chlorophyll liquid drops and add them to a glass of water to make your own. A bottle of drops from Biovea costs £12.30.

What are the benefits?

More studies need to be done into the benefits of drinking chlorophyll or taking supplements, but we do have some idea of what they might be. A 2016 study by the University of Tuscia, Italy, suggested chlorophyll can have anti-cancer effects, an area where more research is currently being done.

Other studies suggest it’s good for your blood flow and digestion. According to the drink brand Chlorophyll Water, the structure of plant chlorophyll cells resembles that of human red blood cells, and therefore it can help boost blood flow.

According to Healthline, chlorophyll supplements have been used dating back to the 1940s to help with bad body or breath odours – apparently its compounds can help neutralise the smells.

One thing we do know for sure is that drinking chlorophyll water is a great way to get more H2O into your body if you don’t particularly like plain water, and staying hydrated is hugely beneficial for your health.

Are there any dangers?

Not really – according to the Micronutrient Information Center at Oregon State University chlorophyll isn’t toxic, and WebMD refer to it as “fairly safe”.

Drinking chlorophyll could cause your tongue to temporarily become discoloured or your urine to go green. The university recommends keeping your dosage at 100-300 mg/day, and side effects if you exceed this could include nausea or vomiting.

