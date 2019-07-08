Now the Women’s World Cup is over, it’s time to start talking about football and mental health

Carly Telford talks to Prudence Wade about her hopes to encourage more focus on mental wellbeing, both on and off the pitch.

The Women’s World Cup in France has been a roaring success, with more people than ever paying attention to – and getting totally gripped by – the sport.

There may still be some vast discrepancies between the male and female games – from salaries to viewer numbers – but there are certain things which unites them too, including the taboo around mental health.

In general, conversations about mental health are increasingly opening up, but there’s still relative silence on the matter in the world of football.

That’s what makes England goalkeeper Carly Telford such a breath of fresh air. Since losing her mother last year, Telford has been a rare example of a footballer talking openly about mental health, as she realises how important these conversations are in the sport she loves.

Carly Telford (right) celebrates after England beats Cameroon in the World Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)

“I’m not afraid to talk about it because it helps me,” says the 31-year-old goalie, whose mum Yvonne passed away last July. “Sleep’s sometimes the hardest thing to do when you have so much going on – trying to switch off is quite difficult for some people. I’m pretty good, but I did struggle sleeping at the end of last year when I lost my mum,” she explains.

Telford says it was really only when she started speaking about her loss that she was better able to manage all the thoughts going through her head.

As a footballer, being fit and well has always been a high priority. But losing her mother made Telford realise just how important it is to take care of your mental health, as well as the physical side of things.

Since then, she says, “a lot of stuff I’ve been doing outside of football is making sure I’m in the right frame of mind” – which could be something as simple as going for walks with her sausage dog.

And she knows that a healthy state of mind will only help her on the field, and to cope with the demands of her sport too.

“What you don’t realise as a footballer is you spend most of your time away from your family,” says Telford. “We do live very exciting lives – lives I’d never want to change – but at the same time, looking back on the past five years, I’ve probably seen my mum and dad a handful of times, if I’m lucky.”

Although she says she doesn’t have any regrets, she does admit that the lifestyle – which she describes as “very hard, and people who aren’t in it don’t really understand” – can take a huge toll on your mental health if you’re not careful.

And it’s not just women’s football Telford wants to bring mental health awareness to – the same needs to be done for the men’s game as well.

In fact, she thinks in some ways it’s an even bigger issue for the male players because they may not have the same attitudes as women. “As females, we lean on each other a lot more and we’re a lot more open with each other,” says Telford. “I remember when my mum passed, the full team [Chelsea FC] came up to Newcastle to attend the funeral, when half of them had never even met her before. They had a game the next day against Juventus and they all came up – I was in shock.”

Telford plays for Chelsea FC when she’s not representing England (Martin Rickett/PA)

Becoming a footballer is unlike many other professions, and Telford doesn’t think young players are prepared particularly well for it either.

“It’s a lifestyle which can be difficult and the mental side of it isn’t talked about, and you’re just expected to deal with it,” she says.

“Unfortunately for us, it doesn’t come with a flashy lifestyle because not a lot of people get paid good money yet. There’s probably like 20% who are on good wages, but everyone else is probably on your basic salary and you’ve been asked to uproot, move your lives and work very hard.”

Looking after your physical health as a footballer is “easy – because everyone trains every day and is physically active”, and Telford believes there should more of a focus placed on “how people are inside” too.

“Talking about how I’ve come through stuff has helped me loads,” she says. Hopefully, this will help others feel comfortable doing the same for themselves too.

