700 schools reported over asbestos concerns â€“ what it is, and what to do if your child is affected

Hereâ€™s what you need to know about asbestos in schools.

New figures published in The Guardian have revealed that nearly 700 schools have been referred to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), over concerns that they’re failing to safely manage asbestos in school buildings.

Here’s the lowdown on all things asbestos, and why you really don’t want it floating around in the classroom…

What is asbestos?

Asbestos is a whitish collection of fibrous, naturally-occurring minerals, and a longtime stalwart of the construction and shipbuilding industries.

Soft, strong, flexible, and resistant to heat, electricity and decay, it was once a go-to ingredient for insulating buildings, and strengthening other materials like cloth, plastic and cement. In constant use on 20th century British construction sites, it’s also toxic when breathed in.

(iStock/PA)

The UK only banned chrysotile asbestos – among the most common varieties – in 1999, far later than most European countries. The result is that the UK has one of the highest asbestos-related death rates in the world.

More than 50 countries have now banned the material, but it’s still used in some developing economies.

Just how dangerous is it?

Asbestos, when inhaled, can cause three main, rather nasty diseases.

First, there’s the aptly-named asbestosis – a gradual scarring of the lungs causing chest pain, shortness of breath, coughing, and fatigue. Asbestosis generally comes after years of exposure, but the condition is irreversible, so can be an acute concern in long-term environments like schools and homes.

(iStock/PA)

Second, asbestos can cause lung cancer. Though not in the same ball park as smoking, asbestos is one of several industrial chemicals (including silica, arsenic and coal fumes), that increases your chances of contracting lung cancer later in life.

Third, and perhaps most concerning, asbestos almost exclusively causes mesothelioma – a different cancer that develops in the lining of the lungs. Even small quantities of asbestos can increase your chances of mesothelioma, and the condition accounts for more annual deaths than the others combined.

(iStock/PA)

An HSE report from 2018 estimated the total annual deaths from asbestos-related diseases to be over 5,000. Unfortunately, research suggests that the effects of asbestos are worse the younger you are.

This is in schools?

Yes, but there’s probably no need to panic. It’s thought 90% of all English schools are thought to contain asbestos, according to the Guardian – usually tucked away in the walls or amidst the plumbing – and it’s perfectly harmless if left undisturbed.

The problem arises when the asbestos is not managed in line with legal safety regulations, and often staff are unaware of its location, or even its existence. According to the ONS, 305 teachers have died of mesothelioma since 2001 – roughly five times the national average.

In theory (and we repeat, in theory), you shouldn’t have to worry about asbestos if the building was constructed in the last 20 years.

What should I do?

If you think that you or your child has been exposed to asbestos, particularly over a period of time, go and see your GP, who will conduct breathing tests and refer you to a specialist if concerned.

If you disturb asbestos yourself, cordon off the area immediately, shower and safely dispose of your clothing, before calling in a specialist. Do not attempt to remove the asbestos yourself. Prevention is the only cure, so react quickly to keep the chances of breathing fibres to a minimum.

(iStock/PA)

Depending on the type of school, both school and local authority have a strict legal responsibility to assess and manage risks from asbestos.

This includes keeping an up-to-date record of the location and condition of all ACMs (asbestos containing materials) on the premises, regular inspections, and ensuring that all maintenance staff and outside contractors are fully informed before carrying out work on site.

Every parent is within their right to insist that schools provide detailed reassurances that these requirements are being fulfilled.

© Press Association 2019