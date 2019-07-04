As Delta debuts free cocktails in economy â€“ 6 more airlines with the best standard class perks

Your cheap seat expectations are about to be raisedâ€¦.

Consider, for a moment, the average experience in economy class.

The pre-flight hustle for the overhead lockers; the dubious mush masquerading as Bolognese; the near constant leg pain for anyone foolish enough to be six feet or taller.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Standard class customers on long-haul Delta Airlines flights will soon be offered a complimentary cocktail on arrival, bistro-style dining, and towel service.

They’re not the only ones raising the bar. Here are a few other airlines that have realised their valued economy customers might like some extra perks, like actual legroom…

Singapore Airlines

In Singapore economy, the standard seating is accessorised with six-way adjustable headrests, 11-inch HD TV screens, USB charge points, and designated smartphone storage on every pew.

Admittedly, you should take the word ‘economy’ with a pinch of salt. Singapore has been a benchmark for airborne opulence for years now, and you get every ounce that you pay for.

Emirates Airlines

All passengers are greeted with an amenity pack and beaming smiles from the exceptionally well-dressed cabin crew, before browsing an entertainment library that would shame your local Odeon.

Throw in a 33-inch pitch (the distance between a row of seats – just take our word for it, that’s big), and the result is one of the most relaxing planes on the market.

Qatar Airways

Another airline that’s become synonymous with luxury, Qatar Airways is a go-to for holidaying Westerners looking for lavish, not-as-expensive-as-you’d-think trips to East and South East Asia.

Rocking a monstrous 21 inch seat width, QA also offers stonking customer service, with cabin crew ready to bend over backwards for your comfort.

Cathay Pacific

A slice of Hong Kong at 30,000 feet, Cathay Pacific delivers sensational customer service with the same terrifying efficiency that it delivers on-time flights.

A high-scoring all-rounder with particularly good food, those flying in coach can enjoy a full 32 inches of legroom. You could drive a bus through that.

Japan Airlines

Stop the presses – it’s another Asian airline with exquisite economy class. With affordable wifi, AC charge points and a 10.6 inch touch screen, JAL planes stock all the gadgets you’ve come to expect from high-end flying.

But the showstopper is the seat itself. Named the best economy seat in the world by Skytrax for three of the last four years, it’s absolutely massive.

British Airways

We’re not going to lie to you, a lot of European airlines have absolutely rubbish cheap seats, but BA is probably the cream of the crop.

With above-average seat size, fold down headrests-cum-pillows, and thoughtful cabin crew, BA are specialists in overnight flights, and are particularly proficient at long-haul.

The film library is sizeable, and the dinners are often embellished with local specialities.

