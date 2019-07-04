Stranger Things is back â€“ 6 things to know about new star Maya Hawke

Sheâ€™s got some pretty famous parents to start with.

Pull out the popcorn and get your sick day excuses prepared, because the third season of Stranger Things has just dropped on Netflix in the UK.

The supernatural sci-fi show, which follows a group of teenagers who discover an alternate dimension called the Upside Down, has been one of the streaming site’s biggest success stories of recent years – and fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of their favourite characters.

While producers have confirmed the cast includes many of the same actors from the first two seasons, such as Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, fans will also be treated to some new faces too – namely the arrival of 20-year-old actress Maya Hawke, who plays Robin.

Here’s everything you need to know about her…

1. Her parents are Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke



Ethan Hawke with Uma Thurman (William Conran/PA)

Maya is the eldest child of Boyhood actor Ethan Hawke and Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman. The pair, who met on the set of sci-fi movie Gattaca in 1996, were married in 1998 but separated in 2003 and divorced in 2005.

On having famous parents, Maya told WWD: “It makes [for] more expectations and it makes it so that people doubt your intentions and your ability and your place, but the truth is that you just have to work hard and hopefully you learn your place.

“And there are all kinds of ways that it helps you get a foot in the door, but you’re going to get booted out the door if, once you’re in, you suck.”

2. She didn’t want to go into acting initially

Although Maya starred in plenty of school plays and attended theatre camps growing up, she’s said that she “resisted” going into acting because she didn’t want to automatically follow in her parents’ footsteps.

“I resisted it a little bit, because it was the family business, until I realised that it made me the most happy and that it was what I was the best at,” she told WWD.

3. She looked amazing at last year’s Met Gala

Talk about heavenly bodies. Chief Design Officer @NathanJenden describes how he created six custom gowns for last night's #MetGala. #DVFMetGala #MetHeavenlyBodies pic.twitter.com/uLbHjyo22I — DVF – Diane von Furstenberg (@DVF) May 8, 2018

Maya caught the eye of fashion editors around the globe when she hit the Met Gala red carpet wearing a custom DVF gown at last year’s bash. Sticking to the theme of ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’, the silk dress came complete with a tongue-in-cheek chorister’s ruff.

According to the fashion house, the super pretty gown was hand-embellished with gold beading and sequins.

4. She’s also a fashion model

With her A-list genes, it’s no surprise Maya has been scouted for a number of modelling jobs too. She’s faced campaigns for the likes of AllSaints, Zac Posen and Calvin Klein. She’s also modelled for glossy fashion mags like Elle and Vogue.

5. Her Stranger Things character is pretty kooky

Maya plays Steve’s co-worker at Scoops Ahoy – an ice cream parlour at the new Starcourt Mall where the two have summer jobs. Known for her trademark sailor uniform, Robin is a kooky and quick-talking addition to the Hawkins gang, who helps to uncover a dark secret in their small town.

6. She might be dating Gus Wenner

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, Maya posts plenty of loved up photos with Gus Wenner – the son of Jann Wenner, the founding editor of Rolling Stone – on her Instagram feed.

Could this be the start of a new Hollywood power couple? Watch this space…

