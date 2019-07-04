3 themes for al fresco feasting: Love Island, festival and country cool

Little beats a lingering outdoor meal in summer. Gabrielle Fagan reveals three ways for setting the scene in style.

There’s something about eating outdoors. A generous helping of fresh air and (hopefully) sunshine can magically make even the simplest meal taste delicious.

That’s all to the good, because summer’s no time to be slaving over a hot stove indoors – but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take a little time and trouble over the table.

By giving a setting a real sense of occasion, maybe opting for a theme, you’ll not only make it memorable but you could ramp up the fun – a few drinks could turn into a party and a supper into a celebration.

“Having lunch and supper parties outside is one of the real joys of summer,” enthuses interior designer, Joanna Wood. “I really like using unusual nature-inspired dishes in the shapes of leaves, and I like to work to a theme and pick a different one each year.”

This year she’s creating her own ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ al fresco setting, to give a patio area a theatrical touch. “A theme allows you to be creative and you can incorporate flowers, candles and maybe floating flower heads with tea lights for evening parties,” she says. “It’s all about a bit of imagination and planning that will result in something you can enjoy for the whole season.”

So turn the tables on dull dining and instead experiment with one of these three themes: Love Island style, a fun festival vibe, or a little slice of calm with country cool…

Dine like a Love Islander

Spirit yourself to an island hideaway with Talking Tables’ Global Gathering tableware and home accessories collection, which has all the right ingredients: Large Mango Bowl, £36; Fabric Table Runner, £24; Outdoor Rug, £30; Coasters – pack of 4, £14.50; Round Seat Cushion, £30 (Talking Tables/PA)

If you envy those fit reality TV show residents in their sun-drenched Mallorcan villa, create your own sizzling Mediterranean hotspot. It could be perfect for leisurely meals and chilling (romancing optional!).

Group potted palms, ferns and other tall foliage around simple seating. Low benches or boxes made comfy with foam rectangles wrapped in bright fabric will do nicely. Finally, inject another zip of sunshine colour with outdoor rugs and cushions. Then sit back and enjoy the banter!

Mix a decor cocktail and pick up on Love Island style with slogans and beach style accessories – pool blue and flamingo pink rules!

(L-R) Bamboo Sunshine Plates – Set of 4 – Assorted, £8, John Lewis; Classic XL Bean Bag/Indoor Outdoor, £39.99, Bean Bag Bazaar; Flamingo Large Melamine Tray, £21.50, Sara Miller; Flamingo Ceramic Pool Float Bowl, £19, Red Candy (John Lewis/Bean Bag Bazaar/Sara Miller/Red Candy/PA)

Go full-on festival

Katie Alice Festive Folk Collection, Creative Tops, features ideal festival-feel tableware: Breakfast Cup & Saucer, currently reduced to £11.04 from £16, Ceramic Dinner Plate, £9; Ceramic Jug, £22; Teapot, currently reduced to £27.89 from £30, Amazon (Creative Tops/PA)

Festival season’s arrived. No tickets – no problem! Simply give a table setting a boho, laid-back vibe, turn on the sound system, and have your own personal ‘feastival’ – without the mud, wellies or sagging tents.

This look i all about personality – pops of colour, mismatched china, and lots of freshly cut flowers and foliage. Don’t take it too seriously – there’s no room for formality here – just give it a bit of hippy-dippy character that makes it kick-off-your-shoes relaxing.

Feel free to pile on the paper lanterns and garlands – use solar lights for when the sun’s gone down – and add jewel-coloured glassware for a dash of glamour.

John Lewis is a brilliant destination for homeware that will ramp up al fresco style, including a brilliant range of tableware and furniture. Their Croft Collection Garden Dining Table Bench, £220, is ideal, while a Camden Garden Bistro Table and Chairs Set is currently reduced to £63 from £79. A Sol Pouffe – Multi, £120, makes a great finishing touch.

(L-R) 2-Tier Chandelier – Coloured Glass, £55, Boutique Camping; Pom Pom Garlands, Assorted Colours, currently reduced to £22.40 each from £32, Bohemia; Boho Paper Lantern, £10, Talking Tables; Little Sun Original Solar Lamp, £21.50, Hurn & Hurn; Amber Crystal Tumbler, £42, Joanna Wood (Boutique Camping/Bohemia/Talking Tables/Hurn & Hurn/Joanna Wood/PA)

Conjure country cool

Transform a deck into an after dark arbour with a 25-metre Warm White Connectable Festoon Light Bundle, £160; 3 Outdoor Battery LED Candles, £14.99, Lights4Fun (Lighs4Fun/PA)

The beauty of a rustic scene is its simplicity. All that’s needed are a wooden table and chairs, a linen runner and napkins, and plenty of lanterns and candles. Don’t forget to cater for chilly nights by putting a throw or a blanket on each chair.

“I live on a farm in the glorious West Country, so I really enjoy the chance to make the most of time outdoors with friends and family. And come the summer months, there is nothing I love more than a picnic or eating al fresco,” says Liz Earle, founder of Liz Earle Wellbeing magazine (lizearlewellbeing.com).

“Picnics and meals outdoors are a great way of enjoying the great outdoors and making the most of nature’s beauty, but they don’t just have to be daytime affairs. There’s nothing nicer than lingering over a meal on a sultry evening and pretty lighting will transform a setting.”

Here, lengths of gingham ribbon have been used to decorate battery operated tea lights, popped into a tiny flower arrangement (Georgia Glynn Smith/Liz Earle Wellbeing/PA)

Battery operated tea lights, which will twinkle into the night, are a pretty and safe way to add enchantment, Earle says.

“Perch them atop jam jars or logs to give them a bit more height, or use them in hanging glass lanterns above a table to turn it into a focal point,” she suggests.

Turn empty bottles in twinkling showstoppers with battery-operated Bottle Stopper Lights, £8.50, Talking Tables (Talking Tables/PA)

The closer you get to echoing your indoor taste outside in your garden ‘room’, the more successful the result will be. Opt for accessories that would look just as good in a living room as on a terrace.

(L-R) Ridged Green Glass Lantern, £25, Barker & Stonehouse; Creative Tops Drift Melamine Dinner Plate, from £5, visit Creative Tops for stockists; Fleur De Sel White Bamboo Lantern, £95.95, Beaumonde (Barker & Stonehouse/Creative Tops/Beaumonde/PA)

