Independence Day USA: Red, white and blue food to celebrate July 4

4th Jul 19 | Lifestyle

It’s a great excuse for a summer party.

Patriotic cupcakes with sprinkles and American flags

July 4 is a major holiday in the US, where Americans celebrate their independence from Britain, granted in 1776.

And by celebrate we mean, put on major parades, scatter the skies with fireworks, and get everyone over for a huge cookout.

Keen to get involved? Here are some colour co-ordinated foods for the occasion…

Iced cookies

Great to make with the kids, and a chance to show off your piping skills.

Layer cakes

The more tiers and blueberries the better.

Jelly shots

Boozy ones for the grown ups, lemonade ones for the kids.

Epic fruit salad

So impressive, you almost wouldn’t want to eat it. Almost.

Cherry pie

Is it even an American -themed party if you don’t serve pie?

Fruity ice cubes

These will give any drink a pop – and the fruit will help counteract all the burgers and hot dogs you’ll like be eating too.

Red meat

Get those steaks on the barbie.

