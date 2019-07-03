Judy Murray wouldnâ€™t watch if her sons met at Wimbledon â€“ what to do when your children face off

Both competing in the Wimbledon doubles, Andy and Jamie Murray could be set to face each other on opposite sides of the court.

Sibling rivalry can be an unstoppable force of nature, and when the siblings are professional tennis players, you might be advised to stand well back.

Fortunately for Judy Murray, both her children seem like perfect gentlemen, but that might be because professionally they’re usually on the same side of the net.

When asked about the possibility of her sons competing against each other at Wimbledon, Judy was unambiguous: “It would be torture. I’d go to the pub and wait for the text.”

With the brothers playing in the men’s doubles, but with different partners, they could meet in the third round of the Championships. So just what do you do when your children wind up on opposing sides of the pitch, yard or court?

Accept that you usually can’t win



First things first, even though one of your children is going to emerge victorious, you are 100% going to lose. In the heat of competition everyone can get a bit unreasonable, particularly if they’ve just played their sibling, and particularly if said sibling is now sitting next to them in the car clutching a giant gold medal.

Don’t beat yourself up if carnage ensues – you’re responding to forces beyond your control.

Don’t show favouritism



Sounds obvious, we know, but sometimes favouritism seems fair. If child one has lost four matches on the trot then dropped their Game Boy in the bath, surely even child two could not begrudge them the occasional cheer?

Unless you want to become an anecdote in a wedding speech, steer clear. They will never, ever forget.

Downplay the event beforehand



The goal is to depressurise the situation. Think up 100 synonyms for,”It’s not that important who wins,” and try to use them all by kick-off.

We repeat: do this beforehand. Denigrate the contest when it’s done and you’ll leave the victor feeling understandably sour.

Whatever you do, do not compare them



Rule for life – never do this, on court or off. Most children are competitive enough without being gormlessly enabled.

There’s nothing wrong with a good old fashioned distraction



What’s that? Your sister beat you in straight sets and then live-streamed you crying behind the bike sheds? Sorry, I couldn’t hear over the sound of these Disneyland tickets.



Know your boundaries, and stick to them

Different folks require different strokes, but anything physical should be a line in the sand, as should overly personal attacks. Post-match banter is one thing, but if the crowing gets too much it’s time to whip out the fire and brimstone.

If all else fails, give Oracene Price a call

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

We realise you may not have her mobile number, but if there’s one person that understands sporting siblings, it’s Oracene Price. Daughters Venus and Serena Williams have played out 30 competitive meetings to date (18-12 to Serena, in case you’re interested), and their mum has gone through the gamut every time.

Her advice? Steer clear altogether. “I might kick around the house, or go to the store,” she said, before an all-Williams clash at the US Open in 2015. “I won’t be watching the match.”

