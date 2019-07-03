As flights launch to the Lake District, 6 amazing things to do there other than walking

With Lake District Airport set for first commercial flights since 1993 – here’s why a trip there doesn’t have to involve blisters and a GPS.

The Lake District is famous for three things – lakes, poetry, and some of the best walking in the UK.

Ramblers from across the world already descend on the region to enjoy views over Buttermere, Windermere, and Ullswater, but there’s more to this UNESCO-listed national park than tramping up and down hills.

Now Carlisle Lake District Airport is to re-open to passenger planes (for the first time in 26 years) on July 4, with flights by Scottish airline Loganair to and from Dublin, Belfast and Southend.

And while hiking there is wonderful, here’s just a few of the reasons you don’t have to pack your walking boots to enjoy some Lake District leisure…

1. Hire a boat

For a region self-evidently marked out by its lakes, visitors to the Lake District seem to spend an awful lot of time on land.

Instead of struggling round a marshy towpath, glide elegantly across the water’s surface in a motorised barge, or earn your afternoon tea with some old fashioned oarsmanship.

At Winderemere Lake Cruises you can hire a motorboat for £35 for an hour, or a satisfyingly rickety rowing boat for £16, while at Coniston Boating Centre you can take out kayaks, paddleboards, and canoes.

2. Visit the museums

Honestly, this surprised us too, but this area renowned for natural beauty is stuffed with quirky little galleries and museums.

There’s the Derwent Pencil Museum, complete with a 7.91 metre colouring pencil and a replica graphite mine. Or the Windermere Jetty Museum of Boats, Steam and Stories Museum, and the Laurel and Hardy Museum (a museum so intimate, it claims to have the bed on which Stan Laurel was born).

Swing by the John Ruskin Museum, the Threlkeld Quarry and Mining Museum, or the Lakeland Motor Museum… the list goes on.

3. Climb Scafell Pike

OK, there may be some walking involved – but we assure you this is no afternoon stroll. At 978 metres above sea level, Scafell Pike is the tallest mountain in England, and you’ll have to earn the ensuing views with a sweating brow and aching limbs.

The summit yields a panorama of surrounding fells and peaks, a memorial to the fallen of the First World War, and a serious sense of achievement.

It’s no Everest, but Scafell Pike is steep, uneven, and populated with the toughest breed of sheep in the land. Promise us you’ll check the weather forecast?

4. Explore the home of Beatrix Potter

The Lake District has plenty of admirers – UNESCO World Heritage Sites usually do – but we’d be surprised if even the most county-proud Cumbrian could match the enthusiasm of famed children’s author Beatrix Potter.

She stayed in the area whenever she was able, and accumulated no fewer than 14 farms through her life, totalling 4,000 acres of Lake District land.

Now the region is crammed with Potter-themed attractions, including galleries, former residences, and Beatrix Potter World, an extravaganza of exhibits based on her books.

5. Go fishing

With that much water sloshing about it’s no surprise that the Lake District is filled with fish, and and an ideal place to flick the baited hook. The various waterways serve up generous helpings of pike, salmon and trout, and local clubs are always happy to point you towards the most lucrative spots.

Remember to pick up a rod license (available online or at your local post office), and to check the Environment Agency bylaws before casting your first line. Ullswater, Windermere, and Coniston Water are all free to fish, but in other areas you may need a permit from the relevant angling association.

6. Pull a pint at 1,500 feet

Nestled in the heart of the fells, the highest pub in Cumbria puts most other drinking spots quite literally in the shade.

As historic as it is remote (it may rest on the site of a 15th century monastery), the Kirkstone Pass Inn serves up home cooked meals, local ales, and cheerful rooms, surrounded by some of the wildest vistas in the land.

It’s not quite the highest pub in the UK (that honour goes to the Tan Hill Inn, in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales), but the windswept location means you feel every metre.

