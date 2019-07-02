As England face USA in the Womenâ€™s World Cup â€“ we pit British snacks against their American rivals

Itâ€™s all just a kickabout until someone says they prefer apple pie over apple crumble.

The Lionnesses are all geared up to take on the Americans in Lyon in the first semi-final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 tonight.

And with the whistle going at 8pm, you’ll be wanting to stock up on snacks to get you through what will hopefully be a spectacular game (we’ve got Lucy Bronze, it’s going to be fine, right?!).

So what better time to pit some American classics against the best of British fare – here’s the fallout…

Tater Tots v fish and chip shop chips



Tater Tots – grated potato, rolled into nuggets and deep-fried – are quite amazing. They’re better even than curly fries when it comes to potato goods, but if you’re a traditionalist, only chip shop chips will do on Fridays, and at the beach. Obviously.

Verdict: Controversially we’d go Tater Tots (they’re just so moreish) but if battered cod was involved too, it’d have to be fish and chip shop chips.

Corn dogs v sausage rolls



Corn dogs – sausages in cornmeal batter, deep-fried – might make you think of American teen dramas and going to the fair, but a proper sausage roll can get you through even the most desperate of times.

Verdict: Sausage roll, every time, even if it’s not from Greggs.

Twinkies v Eccles cake



Both involve a sweet carb stuffed with a sweet filling (cake and cream; pastry and fruit, respectively), however Eccles cakes come with a side of craft and history. And tea.

Verdict: An Eccles cake will keep you going all morning, Twinkies are all sugar spun air.

Cornbread v garlic bread



If there’s chilli or ribs on the table in the US, cornbread with its crunchy yellow top is a shoo-in, but you can’t order chilli in a proper British pub without two slices of soggy-with-butter garlic ciabatta slices. It’s basically law.

Verdict: Tough call, garlic bread is more versatile, but a good cornbread stuffed with chillies and sweetcorn is pretty incredible.

Lobster roll v crab sandwich



Both crustaceans, but one conjures up images of lounging about in California, sun-kissed and post-surf, while the other, a windswept beach in Cornwall with sand in your sandwich.

Verdict: Lobster rolls just feel more decadent.

Buffalo wings v pies



While at an all American ball game you might chow down on a plateful of hot buffalo wings, if you’re in England at a football match, a steak pie eaten from a cardboard box with a shoddy disposable fork is practically mandatory.

Verdict: Can’t we have both? OK, pie – but only if it’s got pastry all the way round, puff pastry lids DO NOT COUNT.

Apple pie v apple crumble



Americans know their pies and cobblers – cherry, blueberry, key lime, and of course, apple – but apple crumble is a whole different, crumbly, sticky, sweet, custard-accompanied beast.

Verdict: Crumble – hands down.

