2 minutes with wine expert Olly Smith â€“ who loves cocktails so much he nearly named his dog Campari

The award-winning drinks expert and author of FIZZ, shares his likes and dislikes with Sam Wylie-Harris.

Olly Smith is passionate about drinks and may just be the most enthusiastic columnist and broadcaster on the circuit.

With his own award-winning chain of The Glass House wine bars aboard P&O Cruises, his new drinks series with Warner Bros which takes him around the world exploring the history of How Beer Changed the World, and author of FIZZ, the wine columnist certainly knows his booze.

This is what happened when we grilled him on his drinking habits…

Your desert island drink would be… A pint of Harvey’s Best Bitter from my local brewery in Lewes, East Sussex. It’s the perfect balance of fulsome flavour with a riot of refreshment, and will be both an inspiration and quencher for all the building work I plan to do on my desert island. First off the block will be a winery – ask any winemaker, it takes a lot of good beer to make great wine.

Soft drink: It has to be diet or full fat… Depends on the drink as some diet versions are better than others. I’d say Diet Doctor Pepper, Sugar Free Tango and Sprite Light lead the pack for the low and no sugar brigade. But a full fat Coke? Frosted in the bottle? On a hot summer’s day? Come on. Let’s just have that shall we.

If you’re drinking tea it has to be… I drink ‘Sophie Tea’ which is the best tea in the world. It’s a strong incarnation of builders tea using a teabag with a strong malty Assam-fuelled richness. Tetley seems to hit the spot well. But it really does have to be made by Sophie [my wife]. She has trained me to do it, I can soak the bag for long enough, squeeze it with a teaspoon and slug in the requisite amount of semi-skimmed milk. But it’s never as good as real Sophie Tea made by Sophie herself. I am incredibly lucky that I married Sophie, or I’d cry every time I tasted tea that wasn’t as good as hers.

Still, sparkling or tap… I’ll take sparkling please. Ice cold. I know it’s naughty, but I love the cascading, punchy breaking wave of bubbles, it’s like surfing a giant wave inside your own head.

Ice is important because… Clarity and purity of flavour are vital. Mucky ice can all too easily trash a decent drink.

The Discotizer cocktail (Kim Lightbody/PA)

When it comes to making a cocktail for friends, you always serve… The Discotizer from my new book FIZZ, but we also drink a lot of Campari. Over ice, with soda, with orange juice, in a negroni, loads of fun for a revitalising boost and I have always loved it. In fact, I considered calling my dog Campari. But he looked too much like a Busby. So Busby it is.

The booze you cannot stand… I haven’t met it yet. I guess poor quality spirits would be up there for the burning hot throat-claw effect.

The drink you first go drunk on was… The legend of Rumola at my Uncle Tom’s house. I believe it’s a liqueur brewed by the devil and served neat from his belching armpits.

If money was no option you would drink… I’ve been lucky enough to share some happy moments in the company of magical winemaker Aubert De Villaine over his highly regarded pinot noir made at Domaine de la Romanée-Conti. For the chance to raise a glass to Villiane’s gentle, kindly depthless knowledge of vines and wines, I’d love to taste it again. As long as you’re buying.

FIZZ: 80 Joyful Cocktails and Mocktails for Every Occasion is published by Ebury Press, priced £12.99. Available now.

