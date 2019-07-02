Ask a counsellor: â€˜Iâ€™m 22 and lonely â€“ and I donâ€™t know what to do about itâ€™

The problem…

“I’m 22 and I don’t know what’s the matter with me. I’m really lonely and so confused about why. All the people I know of my age seem to belong to a group of friends and have full social lives, but I have no friends at all. I have work colleagues that I get along with but, apart from them, I have very little contact with other people.

“It’s not like I’m shy and I can cope OK with social situations, but I never get invited to any! When people around me are making plans, I never seem to get included and I don’t know why I don’t get asked.

“My very small world feels like a trap and something I’m desperate to break out of. I’m sure you’re going to suggest I join a club or something, but please don’t because I don’t have the confidence to do that on my own. So, what else can I do?”

Fiona says…

“I find your email a little confusing. You say it’s ‘not like your shy’ and that you can cope with social situations, but then you say you wouldn’t have the confidence to join a club of any kind. If you can cope with social situations, why do you think you wouldn’t be able to cope with some kind of club? If you are comfortable with social situations, why not simply think of a club as one of these?

“Leaving that aside for a moment, it seems you get along with your work colleagues, so why have you not looked at ways to become more friendly with them? Have you ever suggested an after-work drink ever? Or have you ever asked any of them around to your home or even organised a party? And what about people from earlier in your life? When you were at school, did you have friends? Are you no longer in touch with them?

“I get the impression you have avoided getting involved with people and you’ve got yourself trapped in a negative mindset where you think you can’t do things. I also think you may be using this as a way of avoiding getting involved.

“Have you considered other options to clubs, such as volunteering, reading groups, adult education classes, taking up a team sport? Any and all of these are going to bring you into contact with other people. It’s just a case of taking the first step – and if you can’t do that on your own why not ask one of your work colleagues if they’d like to go with you?

“You just need to suggest to a group of people that you are, for example, thinking of going along to a Spanish lesson group (or whatever) and would anyone like to go with you? Chances are, there is someone thinking they might try something similar – as long as you don’t pick anything too outlandish. Even if the other person doesn’t last the course, once you’ve been going for a week or two, you’ll have met new people and won’t feel so awkward. And just asking could help open doors with your work colleagues.

“Finally, I don’t know why it might be that you’re finding it hard to attract friends, but you might like to try reading any of Dr Windy Dryden’s books on the subject. For example, either 10 Steps to Positive Living, or, Think Your Way to Happiness, may help you to understand yourself better and find ways to move forward. You just need to take those first steps and realise that the only thing holding you back is yourself.”

:: If you have a problem you need help with, email Fiona by writing to help@askfiona.net for advice. All letters are treated in complete confidence and, to protect this privacy, Fiona is unable to pass on your messages to other readers. Fiona regrets that she cannot enter into personal correspondence.

