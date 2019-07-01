The 10 emotional stages of the Monday after Glastonbury

You’ve had an incredible four or five days dancing in a field, covered in glitter, watching everyone from Stormzy and Kylie to The Cure, and totally lucked out with the weather – but the Monday after Glastonbury is a dark, dark time.

If you’re one of the lucky people who nabbed a ticket, and therefore one of the unlucky people attempting to make your way home and somehow recover before work tomorrow, you’ll be going through some, or all, of these dire stages…

1. Packing – and nothing fitting

Despite managing (just about) to carry your rucksack, tent, roll mat, booze, food, and all the ‘festival essentials’ you might possibly need from the car park to the campsite last week – it just won’t fit now. Your tent bag won’t zip up, your sleeping bag bag has gone missing and you didn’t even wear half the clothes you now have to carry back. Packing has never been so upsetting.

Stayed out until 3am at Glastonbury and then going back drunk and packing up the tents and going straight to the train shuttle and then the train. WITH NO SLEEP sounded like a great idea last night… — Siobhán Casey (@siobhancasey) July 1, 2019

2. The walk of doom back to the car or bus

Sure, you’re two litres of gin lighter than when you arrived, but you’re 100% weaker and a broken, sorry shell of your former self. You’re working out what you can ditch in the recycling bin to lighten the load, wishing you were one of those organised people with a trolley, and taking breaks every 100m to reflect on how sorry for yourself you feel.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

3. Cursing yourself for organising to leave so early

You’ve done it before and you’ll probably do it again, but why on earth did you think it was a good idea to book a 7am bus or agree to a middle-of-the-night lift? Why did you have that shot at 4am? Why do you always make terrible decisions?

4. Probably the worst journey of your life

Unexplained traffic jams in the car parks before you’ve even left the site, queuing for, and then sharing, a bus with 40 other jaded people who haven’t showered for four days and may or may not be sick – no transport option is a good one.

What’s worse than not getting a ticket to Glastonbury? Getting stuck in the traffic coming HOME. 👍🏻 — Sade P (@portchface) July 1, 2019

5. The delayed hangover

There’s a special place in hell for the kind of accumulative hangover you get after a festival. There’s no knowing when this will hit, but somewhere between the Glastonbury gates and your front door is a good bet. All you can do is sit tight and hope for the best, sorry.

6. The first shower

Five to 10 hours later, you’re so beyond tired you’re a bit delirious, but you’ve achieved what at one point felt like the impossible – you survived the journey. After a short, ‘Where the hell did I put my keys?’ panic, it’s the moment you’ve been waiting for, the first shower (since possibly Wednesday) and the, hands-down, best one of your life. It’s goodbye to the glitter, unexplained grime, old sun cream, sweat and greasy hair, hello brand new person. What a glorious time it is to be alive.

Very disappointed to learn after first post #Glastonbury shower that what I thought was a lovely tan after five days in the festival sun was actually just a full-body layer of dirt — Georgie Beardmore (@georgie_writes) July 1, 2019

7. Sleep

If you’ve had the foresight not to miss the previous stage (we don’t recommend the straight to bed technique) climbing under your duvet, freshly showered, in clean pyjamas, with the rest of the day to (hopefully) waste and rest after a festival, makes you re-appreciate how wonderful a proper bed is, with actual sheets, and walls and a pillow that isn’t a rolled up jumper. You fall into a deep sleep blissfully uninterrupted by people tripping over tent ropes or the reverberating base from late night DJs.

8. Waking up for ALL of the food

You were so tired that food was way down your list of priorities before, but after the longest nap of your life, your stomach is crying out for some sustenance. This is definitely a time that calls for delivery, the only place you’re moving to is the sofa to catch up on the Love Island you missed, while attempting to undo all the terrible decisions you put your body through for the last five days by downing pints of water.

Survived my first Glastonbury. Currently dying on a couch in London watching Love Island and completely unprepared to head home later tonight and go back to work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/rvW8DFTIWp — David (@daveygranger) July 1, 2019

9. The pre-Tuesday fear

After being awake for just a few hours, feeling like you’ve just taken a 24 hour transatlantic flight, it’s almost time to go back to bed again, but not before the pre-work fear hits hard. You don’t feel ready, you won’t possibly be able to act like a normal, human adult tomorrow – how has Monday ended so quickly?

10. The post-Glastonbury blues

Your alarm going off on the Tuesday after Glastonbury is quite possible the worst sound in the entire world. You want to cry. At work you feel shocked and confused – weren’t you just loving life with your BFFs in Shangri-La? Reality 100% sucks. You jump at any chance to talk about how amazing the weekend was and try your best to look like you’re working, until it’s finally time to go back to bed.

The 48-hours post-Glasto may be some of the hardest of your life, but you know you’d do it all again..

(Aaron Chown/PA)

