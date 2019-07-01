You can book the French château where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got ‘married’ on Airbnb

There are reports the singer and actor held their second wedding in the south of France this weekend.

Don’t worry if you didn’t quite make it to singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner’s wedding this weekend, because it looks like you can rent out the French château were it took place, on Airbnb.

Celebrity guests like DJ Diplo and Turner’s Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams posted about the event on Instagram. It’s the follow-up to the couple’s May nuptials – a surprise wedding at a Las Vegas chapel, which unbeknownst to the bride and groom, was livestreamed on Instagram by Diplo.

Turner and Jonas have spoken about planning a wedding in the south of France this summer too, and speculation that it would be this past weekend grew to fever pitch when the couple arrived in Paris.

The capital is around three to four hours by train from the suspected wedding venue, which has been identified as the Château de Tourreau.

🇫🇷 me 😏

Sadly, Diplo didn’t get to livestream the event this time, and Turner and Jonas have been radio silent on social media so far, but we can still have a look at the French castle’s Airbnb listing and imagine what the wedding might have been like.

Chateau
The château’s pool (Airbnb Luxe/PA)

Château de Tourreau is a stately home found in the picturesque area of Provence. The current building was constructed between 1750 and 1770, so has a fair bit of history attached to it. It can sleep 14 guests in nine bedrooms and has a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, as well 20 acres of grounds.

Château de Tourreau is near to the golden triangle of Avignon, St Rémy and Aix-en-Provence, which are some of the most beautiful towns of the south of France.

It’s in the air.. ❤️

As with all listings on Airbnb, the price varies depending on when you want to stay. If you look at dates in September, a visit will cost you £3,761 a night, regardless how many people you’re going with – but obviously, the more friends you bring along, the cheaper it will work out per person.

white party for the bride and groom 🎉

You can book the château via Airbnb Luxe, a new venture launched by the company last week.

It takes your normal Airbnb booking to the next level and features more than 2,000 listings for uber fancy places to stay in, from The Fleming Villa in Jamaica where Ian Fleming created James Bond, to this French-style mansion in Bel-Air. It is also set to feature luxury experiences to go with your trip, like personal chefs or on-site masseuses.

Chateau
The inside of the building is as fancy as the exterior (Airbnb Luxe/PA)

For now though, we’ll just have to stare at Château de Tourreau’s Airbnb listing and hope Turner posts a photo of her wedding dress soon…

