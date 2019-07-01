9 ways to get your strawberry and cream fix as Wimbledon kicks off

1st Jul 19 | Lifestyle

Red fruit, rich cream – nothing says summer like strawberries and cream.

Top view of fresh strawberry in bowls with whipped cream and cup of milk on white table.

The likes of  Serena Williams, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will be taking to the pristine grass courts of Wimbledon in their equally pristine whites this week.

And while they’ll likely be sticking with their nutritionist-approved diets, for the rest of us, the tennis tournament means one thing: Strawberries and cream – and lots of it.

Here’s a myriad ways to get your fill this summer…

1. Classic

You’ve got to start simple with a bowl of cream topped up with strawbs. Home-grown preferably, but shop bought is fine – just don’t keep them in the fridge, they’ll lose all their flavour.

2. With scones

Regardless of where you fall on the #jamfirst or #creamfirst debate, and whether or not you live in Cornwall or Devon, fresh strawberries with a cream tea is only ever a good idea.

3. In a Victoria sponge

Layer them up – additional blueberries optional.

4. As an ice cream

Arguably better than a raspberry ripple, clotted cream ice cream spun through with fresh strawberries and strawberry jam is undoubtedly a winner.

5. Mille-feuille style

Thick cream, crisp pastry that shatters beneath your fork, and sweet strawberries – it’s got to be done.

6. Milkshake

You’ll feel like you’re in an American teen movie sipping one of these.

7. As a chocolate

Sure, they’ll probably melt in this heat, but then molten Lindt still sounds spectacular.

8. On a pavlova

Another absolute summer garden party classic, the chewy meringue in the middle is the best bit.

9. With French toast

Because strawberries and cream make perfect sense at breakfast too.

