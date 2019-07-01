Video: This tennis-themed afternoon tea will get you ready for Wimbledon

1st Jul 19 | Lifestyle

It includes macaroons that look like tennis balls and cupcakes with tiny chocolate rackets on top.

Wimbledon kicks off today, which means we’ll be treated to two weeks of phenomenal athletic skills from the likes of Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Roger Federer.

Unless you’re one of the elite players who is competing in the Grand Slam, you won’t have to spend this period paying close attention to your diet. So you’re free to let loose and celebrate – with this tennis-themed high tea at the Haymarket Hotel in London.

Everything is designed around the SW19 tournament, including banana and chocolate macaroon that looks like a tennis ball and a Pimm’s jelly mousse.

The tea costs £24.00 per person (or more if you want to add Pimm’s or champagne to your afternoon) and is available from today until July 14, when the men’s final takes place. Plus, it’s a whole lot easier to get into than Wimbledon itself.

