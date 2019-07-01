11 reasons why Wimbledon is the best two weeks of the year

It’s that time of year again, when fans from across the world will descend upon the hallowed turf of SW19 for the world’s oldest and grandest tennis tournament.

In 1877, the first ever Wimbledon was won by a first-class cricketer, Spencer Gore, who was awarded 12 guineas. Despite his victory, he was less than enthusiastic about the new sport, writing that: “Want of variety will prevent lawn tennis from taking rank among our great games.”

Fast forward 142 years, and the tournament has embedded itself firmly within the national psyche. So why do we love Wimbledon so much? It’s not just the tennis…

It’s a symbol of summer

Every year, the bookies offer odds on it not raining during Wimbledon, and every year, a host of optimistic punters lose their money.

But despite the wearisome weather, Wimbledon is a seasonal icon. One swallow may not make a summer, but one All-England Club lawn tennis championship pretty much does.

The endless traditions and ceremonies

The green and purple umbrellas, raised against rain or shine; the never-ending debate between Henman Hill and Murray Mount; the weird, giant plate presented to the Women’s winner…

Male players are ‘gentlemen’, while female players are ‘ladies’ and titled according to their marital status.

It’s fun for all the family

There’s something about tennis that seems to span gender and generation. The Wimbledon finals are sit-down-with-the-family events, and have the power to unite even the most disparate households. Like a royal wedding, or the finale of Line of Duty.

Roger Federer in particular enthuses teens and grandmothers alike. He’s just so damn dreamy.

There’s basically no advertising

Not a hoarding in sight (Adam Davy/PA)

Name another major sporting event that refuses to plaster its grounds with sponsors, and is broadcast entirely on a channel with no adverts. We’ll wait.

Strawberries and cream

It’s practically illegal to go to Wimbledon and not have strawberries and cream, however ludicrously overpriced they may be. Throw some Pimm’s into the mix, and you’ll have fun whatever the weather.

The national treasure that is Sue Barker

Has anyone ever actually seen her during Winter? (Steve Parsons/PA)

Undoubtedly the David Attenborough of tennis.

The celeb-spotting is different class

Stroll down the King’s Road and you might meet the cast of Made In Chelsea. Swing by Coachella and you might glimpse Kendell Jenner or Drake.

But attendees of last year’s Wimbledon finals could tick off Hugh Grant, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dame Maggie Smith, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. We know where we’d rather be.

We all know tennis should be played in all-white

Wouldn’t look so good in turquoise now would it? (John Walton/PA)

A few stipulations from the Wimbledon rule book…

“White does not include off-white or cream.”

“A single trim of colour around the neckline or cuffs is acceptable, but must be not wider than one centimetre.”

“Soles and laces must be completely white.”

“Undergarments that could be visible during play (including due to perspiration) must also be completely white.”

We recommend a wedding dress.

It’s the perfect time to support the underdog

Two champions, 262 underdogs. It’s an Englishman’s dream.

There’s still that one spectator that shouts “Come on, Tim”, and it’s 100% still funny

(Edmond Terakopian/PA)

The people’s champion. Never forget.

It means we get to bring up Andy Murray’s rap career again…



Search YouTube for Andy Murray’s rap and you’ll find him, Novak Djokovic and the Bryan Bros Band singing a song you’ll never forget.

“During Wimbledon it really gets crazy, my hand cramps up and my mind gets hazy.” Skip to 1:30 mins if you don’t believe us.

