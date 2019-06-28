On its 50th anniversary, how you can visit the area where the Stonewall riots took place

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which is widely seen as the birthplace of the movement for equal LGBTQ+ rights.

In the Sixties, the LGBTQ+ community was extremely marginalised, and few openly gay people were in the public eye for fear of persecution.

In the early hours of the morning on June 28 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, New York – a bar known for being one of the rare places which welcomed marginalised people from the LGBTQ+ community.

Inside the new Stonewall Inn (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Instead of fleeing, many of the patrons stood their ground against the police. Events soon escalated into a fully fledged riot, which continued over the next few nights.

The Stonewall riots came in the period after the civil rights movement was winding down, so was perfectly timed for the LGBTQ+ community to start demanding equal rights. Gay activist organisations starting campaigning, and a year later, the first gay pride marches took place in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. It wasn’t just a momentous event for the US, but it sparked similar conversations all over the world.

A 1979 parade in London celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots (PA)

Ever since, Pride parades and events have been held around on the anniversary of Stonewall all around the US – and this weekend’s will be particularly special for the 50th anniversary.

The countdown to WorldPride 2019 | Stonewall 50 begins now. How will you celebrate "Millions of Moments of Pride" in June? pic.twitter.com/jMz4p2ZPDw — New York City Pride (@NYCPride) April 22, 2019

While you can visit the Stonewall Inn, it’s not the original bar and was reopened in its current iteration in 2007. The area itself has become a tribute to Stonewall and is well worth a visit. Known as the Stonewall National Monument, the area spans the inn, the nearby Christopher Park where rioters congregated, and some of the surrounding streets.

It became the first national monument honouring LGBTQ+ rights, and was designated by Barack Obama in 2016. It was particularly poignant as the ceremony took place a few weeks after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

In Christopher Park you’ll find the Gay Liberation Monument, which features a sculpture by George Segal of two men standing and two women sitting down, as a tribute to the LGBTQ+ community.

As a visitor, you can walk through the Stonewall National Monument – have a drink in the new Stonewall Inn and sit in Christopher Park as LGBTQ+ activists did before you. The New York Pride March will take place this Sunday, starting on Fifth Avenue, going past the Stonewall Inn.

You can also take guided walking tours around the area to really get a feel for the history. This one, promoted by New York Pride, costs $29 (£23) it takes you past important places like the inn, the monument, the LGBT Community Centre and the Waverly Theater, where the Rocky Horror Show first played.

© Press Association 2019