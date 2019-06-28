G20: These are some of the more adventurous dishes politicians should try in Osaka

Today world leaders will descend on Osaka, Japan, for the annual G20 summit. It’s likely to be an eventful one, with trade-related tensions between the US and China casting a shadow over proceedings.

If politicians do get a bit of respite from the intensive talks, hopefully they’ll have a chance to check out the local cuisine. As well as splashing out on delicate Wagyu beef or slurping up some ramen, if they’re feeling particularly bold there are many unusual dishes to try.

Whatever the politicians do when going out to eat, they should make sure they don’t double dip into sauces this is a huge faux pas in Japan, and could cause some embarrassment.

Here are some of the more adventurous dishes May, Trump, Putin and co. should try in Osaka – if they’re brave enough.

Takoyaki

Octopus balls might not be one of your go-to snacks, but they are for Osaka locals. Called takoyaki, it’s one of the most common types of street food and you can watch them being made, then slathered in mayonnaise, takoyaki sauce and bonito flakes before tucking in. Don’t be perturbed if you see the bonito flakes dancing about on the dish – these shavings of preserved fish are so cut so thin that the hot steam from the dish make them move.

Fugu

If you like your dinner to have an element of danger, fugu is definitely the way to go – but you might better know it as pufferfish. This spiky fish is known for how poisonous it can be – and it can be lethal if the cook accidentally contaminates the safe parts during preparation.

Luckily, there are a lot of experienced chefs in Osaka, so this is definitely the place to try it.

Scorpion skewers

This might not be so unusual a dish for China’s president Xi Jinping, as scorpion skewers are a common sight in China. For everyone else, they may come as a bit of a shock, and can be found in

In Osaka’s street markets, scorpions are fried and put on sticks – often in deep-fried in batter.

Horumon

This one isn’t for the squeamish, but that doesn’t mean it’s not delicious. Horumon is basically offal – the grilled innards of cows or pigs. It’s a delicacy in Osaka, and fits into the Japanese mentality of not wasting anything.

Kama Toro

You’ll be able to find kama toro in some of the most upscale restaurants in Osaka, as well as the local hole in the walls. It’s grilled tuna jaw, and is known for being particularly fatty, melting in the mouth, and delicious in nigiri sushi.

Tako tamago

Like so many things on this list, tako tamago is a street food favourite. It’s basically a quail egg stuffed into the head of a mini octopus and grilled, often slathered in barbecue sauce too. The little octopus popsicle is glazed, so it looks a little bit like a toffee apple with tentacles. Kuromon Ichiba market is the place to try it.

