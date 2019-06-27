5 unique winners of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards

We now really want to visit the distillery built to emulate the rolling Scottish hills.

The Royal Institute for British Architects has announced the winners for this year’s prestigious RIBA National Awards for architecture.

It celebrates some of the most exciting new structures in the UK, with 27 winners across the country. Here are some of our favourites worth a visit.

1. Secular Retreat

Where is it? Devon.

What is it? A bookable house for up to 10 guests.

Why is it special? This stunning house is modern and sparse, which means the pine trees looming over it are particularly striking. The huge glass windows allow for a 360 degree view of the beautiful surrounding landscape.

2. Coal Drops Yard

Where is it? Kings Cross, London.

What is it? A space for shopping, bars and restaurants.

Why is it special? Thomas Heatherwick is the architect behind Coal Drops Yard, which is appropriate because he’s had a studio in Kings Cross for years. You’ve probably seen his work before – he designed the new double decker London bus as well. For this project, he used the old coal storing arches and made a new modern structure topped off with two kissing roofs. It’s a slick way to pay tribute to the history of the area, while also giving it an update.

3. The Macallan Distillery

Where is it? Moray, Scotland.

What is it? A whisky distillery and visitor centre.

Why is it special? The building is set into the landscape, with a rolling, grassy roof to emulate the hills around it. Inside is a lot of glass and chrome, and you’re able to see the River Spey which is used in the distillation of the whiskey.

4. V&A Dundee

Where is it? Dundee, Scotland.

What is it? Scotland’s first dedicated design museum.

Why is it special? It’s hard not to be blown away by the structure of the V&A Dundee – it’s totally unique, made up of geometric shapes and sitting across both land and sea. It’s dramatic and pays homage to the city’s connection with the water – particularly poignant as the HMS Discovery is docked next door.

5. Writ in Water

Where is it? Runnymede, Surrey.

What is it? A structure set in a National Trust park.

Why is it special? It’s striking in that it’s both a sculpture and a building. Runnymede is where the Magna Carta was signed in 1215, and Writ in Water was built to celebrate that. It can be seen from afar as a slightly alien addition to the landscape, and inside is a big circular skylight which is reflected in the pool of water below. It sits next to the River Thames, and gets its name from the inscription on John Keats’ gravestone: “Here lies one whose name was writ in water.”

