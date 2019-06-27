Quiz: What kind of festival-goer are you?

Worthy Farm is filling up with tents, boxes of wine are being lugged from the car, and a whole lot of glitter is about to go down.

Glastonbury 2019 is underway and the lucky people who nabbed a ticket are doing the long bus to camp walk, finding a good spot to sleep and cracking open their first cider. This weekend marks the proper start to festival season and there are loads to pick from for your muddy, musical fix.

If you regularly spend your summers dancing in a field with glitter on your face, you’ll know – particularly at Glastonbury – that there is no single type of festival attendee. So which one are you?

© Press Association 2019