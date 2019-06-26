These are the most iconic Glastonbury outfits from over the years â€“ from Kate Moss to Alexa Chung

Festival fashion has come a long way since 2002.

Glastonbury Festival 2013 â€“ Day 4

When it comes to festival style inspiration, Glastonbury is in a league of its own.

Every year, Worthy Farm attracts some of the best-dressed celebs who somehow make wading through acres of mud and camping in a field look impossibly chic.

Glastonbury Festival 2016 – Day 3
Alexa Chung goes head to head with the Glastonbury mud in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)

From Sienna Miller’s boho belts in 2004 to Alex Chung in her Barbour jacket, Glasto is known for starting the key trends that filter through to the high street later in the summer – and what better way to prepare for next weekend’s festivities than looking back at some of the style highlights of years gone by?

If you’re currently staring into the abyss of your wardrobe and wondering  what the heck you should pack for a (hopefully dry and sunny) weekend in Pilton, take some pointers from our favourite festival queens below…

1. Gwen Stefani, 2002

Fashion chameleon Gwen Stefani graced the Pyramid Stage in a pair of checked trapeze pants and a stripey top from her early noughties brand L.A.M.B back in 2002. Remember when wearing sweat bands on your wrists was a thing too?

Glastonbury Festival 2002 – No Doubt / Gwen Stefani
(Yui Mock/PA)

2. Sienna Miller, 2004

Oh, 2004. This was the look that inspired thousands of copycat outfits at festivals across the UK. Sienna Miller looks effortlessly boho chic in a tiered mini-dress, Ugg boots and some mirrored sunnies.

Miller Glastonbury 2004
(Andy Butterton/PA)

3. Kate Moss, 2005

Nobody does Glastonbury quite like our ultimate festival icon Kate Moss. The shorts, the waistcoat, the beads presumably borrowed from her then-boyfriend Pete Doherty… somehow, this outfit still looks great 14 years on.

Glastonbury Festival 2005 – Worthy Farm
(Yui Mock/PA)

4. Lily Allen 2007

When Lily Allen burst onto the scene in 2006, she started a whole new trend for wearing prom dresses with a pair of battered Nike Air Max. Here she is on stage, back in 2007, showing us all how it’s done.

Glastonbury Festival 2007
(Yui Mok/PA)

5. Emma Watson, 2010

If you’re having a wardrobe dilemma, sometimes it’s better to keep it simple with a sleeveless white shirt and a pair of denim cutoffs, as Emma Watson proves here.

Glastonbury Festival 2010 – Saturday
(Yui Mok/PA)

6. Beyonce, 2011

Glastonbury is the perfect time to shed your inhibitions and don the sequins, and there’s one pop queen who made the look her own back in 2011. Beyonce, we salute you.

Glastonbury Festival 2011 – Sunday
(Yui Mok/PA)

7. Alexa Chung, 2014

It wouldn’t be a festival fashion round-up without a nod to Alexa Chung, who always seems to look super stylish and practical at the same time. She’s teamed her white blouse with a warm velvet blazer, grey skinnies and splash-proof Barbour jacket. Perfection.

Glastonbury Festival 2014 – Day 2
(Matt Crossick/PA)

8. Fearne Cotton, 2014

Getting your layers right is a key part of looking good while not freezing in a field when the sun goes down. Fearne’s knitted jumper, faux-fur stole and denim jacket is a masterclass in cosy festival dressing.

Glastonbury Festival 2014 – Day 1
(Yui Mok/PA)

9. Cressida Bonas, 2015

Posh gal Cressida swapped her heels for a pair of wellies back in 2015 and gave us this v. important festival look. Here, she’s managing to pull off a backwards cap and a playsuit without looking too try-hard.

Glastonbury Festival 2015 – Day 2
(Ben Birchall/PA)

10. Laura Mvula, 2016

We’re not sure if this sequin mac is all that practical in the rain, but we’re loving the Laura Mvula’s party appropriate look. An easy way to do festival glitter without destroying the environment.

Glastonbury Festival 2016 – Day 3
(Yui Mok/PA)

11. Ellie Rowsell, 2016

Proving she’s the coolest girl in music right now, here’s Wolf Alice’s Ellie performing on the Pyramid Stage in a gold shift dress. Here’s hoping she makes a surprise appearance with a secret set (and even more style inspo) this year.

Glastonbury Festival 2016 – Day 2
(Ben Birchall/PA)

