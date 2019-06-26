Harry Judd: ‘Parenthood is the most wonderful thing but also really scary at times’

26th Jun 19 | Lifestyle

Determined to ‘keep it real’ and be honest about family life, McFly’s Harry Judd talks to Gabrielle Fagan about the #ThisIsParenthood campaign.

It would be all too easy to assume that, with a stream of happy family snaps on their Instagram feeds, life for Harry Judd and his wife Izzy was picture perfect, and that celebrity somehow cocoons them from any ups and downs.

But the couple have been open about their traumatic experience of struggling with infertility and miscarriage.

Their daughter, Lola, was born three years ago after Izzy had IVF, which she revealed her book, Dare To Dream: My Struggle To Become A Mum, in the hope of helping and supporting others. Their son Kit, born in 2017, was conceived naturally.

Now, with characteristic frankness, McFly drummer Judd – who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2011 and recently starred in West End musical Rip It Up – The 60s – has opened up about the realities of parenting, sharing the stresses as well as joys and even admitting he struggled to bond initially with their second child.

“Parenting is better than I ever dreamt, beyond my expectations and incredible, but also far harder than I thought it would be,” says Essex-born Judd, 33, who’s teamed up with WaterWipes on a campaign to inspire self-belief in parents.

Research by the brand found half of mums and dads globally feel like they’re failing in their first year of parenthood – something Judd admits he can relate to.

Love my boy 🧢 😊

Love my boy 🧢 😊

A post shared by H A R R Y J U D D (@harryjudd) on

The couple were overjoyed when Kit was born. But Judd has been honest in revealing that after his birth, he didn’t feel an “instant connection”, and that coping with two children 19 months apart, with both he and Izzy working,  made the first six months “some of the trickiest months for us as parents”.

“If you experience weeks on end of sleep deprivation – Kit wasn’t as easy a baby as Lola – it’s like being tortured,” he says.  “You’re absolutely exhausted and getting off to sleep, and suddenly you hear that crying again. It can put a strain on your relationship when you’re both tired out and trying to cope.”

Now, he says he’s “completely besotted” with his son and Lola’s got “Daddy completely wrapped around her little finger”. And Judd stresses that they’re a “very lucky, happy family and I don’t ever want to seem as though I’m complaining. But I do think it’s important to talk about the ups and downs of parenting and be honest about it,” he adds.

View this post on Instagram

AD I was asked to write an open letter for the #thisisparenthood project I’m involved in with @WaterWipes. It felt like the first piece of homework I’ve been set since leaving school – what was I going to write, how can I articulate parenthood into a letter, impossible really but I gave it my best shot as it’s so important to share our honest experiences of parenthood – and not just the positive bits. As I say in the letter, all we can do, is do our best, and accept the difficulties as well as the joy. It’s important to add that the joy far outweighs the difficulties and that the above video is a good example of the JOY! Disclaimer..bath time can also be a complete nightmare 😂🥴 #ThisIsParenthood

A post shared by H A R R Y J U D D (@harryjudd) on

It’s all about “keeping it real”, he explains. “There’s this picture perfect life portrayed on social media. But the fact is, whether you’re rich or whether you’re famous, as parents, everyone pretty much goes through the same thing.

“Parenthood’s the most wonderful thing but also really scary at times, and no one really know what they’re doing. Everyone’s pretty much a learner and with every age and stage comes new challenges. We’ve always shared our struggles to become parents, and I think it’s important to talk about the realities of life now we’ve become parents.”

Here, Judd talks more about his life as a father, what he’s learnt about ‘daddy day care’, and his most frightening parenting moment…

What does fatherhood mean to you?

#fathersday ❤️

#fathersday ❤️

A post shared by H A R R Y J U D D (@harryjudd) on

“It’s the pinnacle of life for me. Even from a young age, I looked forward to having children and having the title ‘Dad’ way surpasses any other title, from artist, drummer, or any other achievement of my life. Nothing makes me prouder than hearing my son and daughter saying ‘Daddy’. It’s such a special feeling. I adore both of them.

“Fatherhood’s made me less selfish. You suddenly realise you’re not the priority, they are, and I’d 100% drop everything and anything if necessary for them.

“It’s made me even more motivated and driven to do things in my career that  provide for them, and also to do things that hopefully my children will be proud of one day and maybe find inspiring.”

What’s been the scariest moment of your life?

View this post on Instagram

A seriously tough week… Kit has been a poorly boy and we ended up in hospital. The little man is doing better tonight and we’re hoping to get home tomorrow. Whilst I sit by his bed I just want to take a moment to say how amazingly lucky we are to have the #nhs who in our hour of need came to our rescue. We have been looked after by the most amazing paramedics, doctors and beautifully caring nurses. A very frightening experience was eased by a very kind and reassuring nurse who held my hand when my little boy was very distressed. Tonight Kit has given me the most beautiful smiles, my heart has longed to see those for the last few very long days. I have experienced so many emotions but what I have learned is don’t be afraid to call for help and ALWAYS remember a mothers instinct is very powerful 🌟

A post shared by I Z Z Y J U D D (@mrs_izzyjudd) on

“Kit was hospitalised at eight weeks old with bronchiolitis (a common lung infection which can affect children under the age of one). It was the first health scare we’d experienced with the children and it was terrifying. Izzy had a mother’s instinct that it was serious when he developed an awful cough. It was the most dreadful moment when she rang and said, ‘Harry I’ve called an ambulance, Kit’s not breathing properly’. Thankfully after treatment and having oxygen, he recovered. I was frantic with worry.

“When you have children, you experience this incredible high and completely fall in love, which is incredible but along with that comes worry, anxiety and the fear. Of course, you don’t want to pass those feelings on to your children. You have to remain strong and hide them so they develop confidence about life.”

How do you and Izzy share childcare?

View this post on Instagram

#ThisIsParenthood project from @WaterWipes aims to create an open and honest conversation about the realities of parenthood, rather than always showing the “picture perfect” view. For me, work guilt is definitely a parenting reality I face “Daddy has to go to work now” is a phrase I find myself saying more then I wish. The guilt is real! Particularly now that Lola will look up at me and beg me to “stay for just 10 more minutes Daddy” or worse still Kit will sometimes just cry at the door as I wave goodbye 😢 Obviously I’m working hard to provide for them but when that means being away for weeks it makes me question whether I’ve got the balance right. Not forgetting the guilt of leaving Mummy to pick up all the pieces when I’m gone, especially when they are poorly (which Kits seems to be every other week!). Whilst work guilt is something I’m sure most of us experience, I know it’s something we often don’t talk about – especially when we are at work! I was comforted but saddened to see 41% of UK parents feel they can’t be honest about their parenting experiences through fear of judgement. Well it’s good to talk about parenthood as it comes with its challenges and it’s not quite as “picture perfect” as social media can sometimes portray. I know @mrsizzyjudd shares this guilt when she goes off to work too and can’t spend time with the children especially when they are young. Do you feel it? #ThisIsParenthood #WorldsPurestBabyWipes #ad

A post shared by H A R R Y J U D D (@harryjudd) on

“We try to do it as equally as we can with our random working schedules. When Kit was six months old, I looked after both kids for two months while Izzy was busy with her book. It gave me a real insight into how tough it is.

“Your entire focus and time is taken up trying to cope with two totally dependent little beings from the early hours ’til 7pm (that’s if they sleep!) and it can be totally draining. I sometimes found myself thinking, ‘What about me, who am I? It made me realise how hard it is to get a balance between working and parenting.

Last night #olivierawards 🎭

Last night #olivierawards 🎭

A post shared by H A R R Y J U D D (@harryjudd) on

“Then there’s the guilt that’s part of the parenting package. You have to go out to work to provide for them, but leaving Lola at nursery for the first few weeks was heart-wrenching and tore me up.

“I’m so lucky Izzy’s a great mum and much better with the tough love than me. I’m a complete pushover. It’s the classic – Daddy gets home from work and it’s all fun and games, while Mummy’s kept the routine going – but I do try to make sure Izzy gets breaks, and we both try to hold the line on not letting them get away with too much.”

Would you like more children?

View this post on Instagram

AD| Becoming a dad is the most incredible experience of my life by a long shot. The daily sense of pride and love I feel can still be overwhelming. I could go on. But let gets real for a second…it’s also the hardest and most stressful thing I’ve ever experienced! It tests your patience, your relationship, your ability to function on next to no sleep, the amount of times you can watch Peppa Goes on Holiday (about 50 times btw), your buggy and cot assembling abilities. Your expectations of perfect cute family bath time vs the reality (see video from about a year ago!)….One toddler + one new born x bath time / mum and Dad = chaos! This is why it’s awesome to be partnering with @WaterWipes for its #ThisIsParenthood project. It is a global project that aims to document the realities of parenting through an honest lense. Research has shown that two thirds of parents in the UK alone feel like they are failing in the first year of parenthood – I certainly felt like that sometimes. Head to my stories to find out more and watch the #ThisIsParenthood documentary which is so refreshing in how it shows the realities of parenting. Share your parenthood journey and moments on #ThisIsParenthood and help inspire self-belief in parents all over the world #waterwipes

A post shared by H A R R Y J U D D (@harryjudd) on

“It’s not something we’ve ruled out but at the moment, with both of us working, we don’t see how it’s possible. We sometimes struggle just to have time for conversations together – we’ve learnt to leave time to talk for when they’re in bed, otherwise you can’t concentrate! If we had to go for fertility treatment again, like we did for Lola, of course we would because it was a tough but amazing experience with the perfect outcome. At the moment, though, we’re happy as we are.”

You’ve suffered with anxiety in the past. How do you look after your wellbeing now?

“Luckily, anxiety hasn’t been an issue for me for several years now, but I’m conscientious about looking after my mental health. It’s just simple things – I don’t drink alcohol and obviously I stopped taking drugs many years ago [in his early days with McFly, he was previously reported as saying he smoked marijuana to combat feelings of anxiety].

“Working out is a form of meditation for me and keeps me in the moment – it has so many benefits. It’s something which makes me feel more positive, so I make better decisions and better choices throughout the day, like going to bed on time, eating well, all things which have a huge impact on your mental health.

“Even if I can’t get to the gym, I’m either dancing or training. And of course, walking a lot with the kids and chasing around after them is a pretty good workout.”

Harry Judd has partnered with WaterWipes on #ThisIsParenthood, a project that aims to encourage more open and honest conversations about parenthood across the globe. Visit waterwipes.com/uk/en/this-is-parenthood

Lisa Faulkner: 'The IVF road is such a lonely one'

This is why you should give the bike shorts trend a go this summer
This is why you should give the bike shorts trend a go this summer

Karlie Kloss joined by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at second wedding party
Karlie Kloss joined by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at second wedding party

As Glastonbury approaches, here's how to protect your lower back from festival ache

Judi Dench is bowled over by Borneo – here's why…

Judi Dench is bowled over by Borneo – here’s why…
Edinburgh Art Festival final line-up announced

Edinburgh Art Festival final line-up announced
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Ed Sheeran and his father watch Cricket World Cup match at Lord's

Ed Sheeran and his father watch Cricket World Cup match at Lord’s
Ed Sheeran and his father watch Cricket World Cup match at Lord’s

Lisa Faulkner: 'The IVF road is such a lonely one'