A vegan cookbook with its own soundtrack â€“ Rachel Ama is on to something

A vegan cookbook with its own soundtrack – Rachel Ama is on to something

26th Jun 19 | Lifestyle

Ella Walker chats to the plant-based cook and YouTuber about music, food and family.

Vegan fare is often discredited for lacking heft and flavour. No meat? No cheese? Well, it’s going to taste like cardboard then, isn’t it? It’s an assumption that gets gleefully bandied about by staunch, defensive carnivores, but it’s not one you can level at plant-based YouTuber Rachel Ama.

The London-based home cook-turned-purveyor-of-vegan-recipes calls her debut cookbook her “mix and blend”. Its actual title is Rachel Ama’s Vegan Eats – and it’s a compendium of the food she grew up eating, just veganised, without stripping out taste or nutrition.

“My heritage is African, Caribbean and Welsh,” she explains, noting that, growing up in London, and being in and out of friends’ houses, she’s “always been around such a diverse range of food and spices and cultures. I really wanted to explore that in a vegan way.”

🔥Plant Based Cooking With Flavours 🔥 pretty messy plate but messy plates are always the best 🌱 I made this recipe from my book and shared little bits on my stories the other night. What I LOVE about recipes like this is when you make them in nice large batches you can pop the left overs in the fridge and bring them out on evenings like this when you get home late and don’t want to cook anything. All you gotta do is heat it all up throw on some fresh herbs and you got a hearty vegan meal with little to no effort at all! • 🌱 I went to penguin HQ today as the countdown is on, 7 days till the book is out! If your overseas shipping will take a little longer as you’ll see on pre-order delivery dates which is just a case of the book getting delivered but it’s still coming! • ❤️ Thank you so much to everyone who has got their copy! Can’t wait for you to see it and hope you enjoy making the recipes! ❤️

Think crispy jerk BBQ tacos with plantain and mango salsa, Caribbean jackfruit fritters, coconut turmeric flatbreads, miso-glazed aubergines, curry roasted cauliflower and African peanut stew – the latter of which is a veganised version of one of her mum’s favourite dishes from Sierra Leone.

African and Caribbean food, says Ama, “lends itself really well” to being plant-based. Firstly because of the seasonings built into the myriad styles that feature in these cuisines, and also because “in a lot of places in Africa and the Caribbean, plant-based eating isn’t [considered] so crazy”.

Ama also focuses on whole foods, spices and herbs (“and deliciousness!”), so don’t expect recipes using substitutes like seitan – “which is great, I just wanted to stick to vegetables that you can get in the supermarket,” she notes.

The strangest ingredient you’ll find in the book shouldn’t be too daunting either: “It isn’t a must-have, it’s an option – there’s black salt which just creates an eggy flavour – but you don’t have to have it!”

A post-university trip around South America and the States triggered Ama’s enthusiasm for cooking (“I remember my mum being like, ‘Ooh, look at you in the kitchen making all this food’. I was like, ‘Yeah, what?’ Haha!”). But she hasn’t always been vegan.

In fact, despite her mum wanting to raise her and her brother vegetarian (“It was looked down on, so she didn’t do it”), Ama “ate chicken a lot” and didn’t have any friends who were vegan or vegetarian. “I was a KFC junkie, that was me, it was real.”

Then, struck by a Netflix documentary, she “went vegan overnight”.

She recalls: “It was just one of those moments. Suddenly I was like, ‘Oh, now I’m seeing how the food is ending up on my plate, I just don’t really want to be a part of it anymore’.”

A coupla updates on my cook book and events leading up to the launch in June!!🎉✨ • EVENTS 🌱🌏✨ I’m going to be at talking at @sweatybetty in Carnaby street on June 5th come down! I’d love to meet ya’ll! Tickets include refreshments, Sweaty Betty discounts and a goodie bag and I’ll be taking about my book, being vegan, budgeting on vegan diets, exercising everythang! I’ve added a highlight on my insta for events I’ll be at this summer so keep an eye out 🤗❤️ and hopefully updates on a potential book launch party 🎉 • BOOK UPDATES 📚 🌱 ✨ If you have pre-ordered my book it was due June 6th but due to a few supply chains it is going to be delivered June 26th. Sorry for this! But no fear, it is coming and is packed with over 100 recipes!!! If you haven’t pre-ordered yet the link is in my bio too! And huge huge thank you to everyone who has already pre-ordered! It means the world to me ❤️🌏🌱

And no, she doesn’t miss KFC. “I thought I might, I don’t, and when I do have those cravings to eat fried, fatty, delicious food, there are vegan places I can go to for that, which is incredible. When I need my fix, I know where I can go find it.”

And while life without KFC could have been a difficult adjustment, missing cheese hasn’t been a factor. “There’s stuff that tastes creamy and really delicious, but [vegan] cheese is one that hasn’t been quite figured out, but that’s fine for me,” she says. “I’m so lactose intolerant, I actually hate cheese!”

Aside from a decent amount of chicken and home-cooked food, growing up, “music was always being played”. In fact, Ama, who is still surrounded by guitars and piano, had planned on a career in A&R, and her brother produces his own music.

“For me, cooking with music was just a natural thing to do,” she explains, which is why you’ll find song recommendations alongside the recipes: Roasted beets and butternut squash tahini calls from All Night Long by Faith Evans (feat P. Diddy); chickpea ratatouille for Mother May I Sleep With Danger? by Joy Crookes.

Sticky Teriyaki Fried Burmese Tofu Noodles 🌱especially for my #soyfreehunnies 🌱 I made this on my most recent video and am obsessed with crispy Burmese tofu. I got the mixture super thick by whisking for 15-20mins then let it sit in the fridge for 1 day so it was nice a firm. Then I fried then in a little corn flour then coated them in a sticky teriyaki sauce on top of vegetables soba noodles. Full how to is in my latest YouTube video! Recipe: Burmese tofu 3 cups of water 1 cup chickpea flour 1 tsp salt 1/2 tsp turmeric 1/4 cup corn flour – for frying Teriyaki sauce 120ml soy sauce (coconut aminos) 4 tbsp maple syrup 2 tbsp rice vinegar sesame seeds (optional) 2 cloves garlic, grated Thumb of ginger, grated 1 tbsp corn flour + 2 tbsp water Chilli flakes optional

“So, if anyone’s a music head like me,” says Ama, “it touches on different senses of sound and taste, it brings the whole enjoyment together, and hopefully that will give people a bit more than just cooking.”

Her relaxed approach is reflected in how she hopes to help spread veganism too. She’s absolutely not militant – any uptake is welcome, whether you’re just intrigued by vegan menu options, been thinking about animal welfare, are considering the health benefits, or feel concerned at the environmental impact of the meat and dairy industries.

“A lot of people have been like, ‘OK, I’ll just start eating some more plants’. They’re not necessarily saying, ‘I’m going to go vegan, but maybe on these days of the week, we’re going to do plant-based meals’ – and hopefully those people can get some inspiration from me on the way,” she muses.

Guys! It’s here! It’s public! This is what I’ve been working on non stop and I can finally share it with ya’ll! I’m literally shaking as I type this with excitement and nerves 😂! New video on the YouTube explaining everything’s that’s been going on with behind the scenes, previews of recipes and how I even got to this point where I can say I HAVE A COOK BOOK!!!! I really really hope you guys enjoy it! The book comes out in June but until then I really wanted to share as much as I can so if you preorder it now, I’ll send you an ebook with 7 recipes to get your started until the book is finally out to say thank you for you support! It means the world to me so thank you for rocking with me!! Love rach ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Link in bio to order ✨🌱 Instructions to get the ebook. Once you preorder it. Send an email to VeganEats@penguinrandomhouse.co.uk with your preorder order confirmation from the retailer then we will email you the Ebook! ❤️

Her aim is to just encourage more people to incorporate plant-based and vegan meals into their diet, and to do that “naturally and not feel pressured or scared. I just want it to be, like: ‘Want to try out a vegan recipe? Come hang out where I am, I have got one for you!’

“Try it, if you love it, you’ve got a staple recipe you can make for your family,” she says. “That’s the goal.”

Trying to look civilised and adult whilst holding my first book 😱 but inside I’ve been dancing non stop. It has been a journey creating this book and I’m so overwhelmed with the messages you guys have sent so much so that instagram kept stopping me from replying because of its spam prevention 😩. Some of you have even sent voice notes with the kindest words and videos of purchasing the book and it literally has made me teary eyed so thank you so so much ❤️. Don’t forget that if you do preorder the book, we’re sending you an ebook with 7 recipes so you can start cooking ahead of the book launch! So don’t forget to email veganeats@penguinrandomhouse.co.uk with your preorder confirmation to make sure you get your copy of the Ebook! I also wanted to mention international pre-orders are being sorted out as we speak and I will keep you posted on that! I have not forgotten you!!! 🌍 Also the full playlist will be out when the book is out 🎵 ! But there are song recommendations on ebook recipes 😁❤️ #rachelamasveganeats

Rachel Ama’s Vegan Eats: Tasty Plant-based Recipes For Every Day by Rachel Ama, photography by Haarala Hamilton, is published by Ebury priced £20. Available now.

