How to make Rachel Ama’s griddled cinnamon pineapples with salted caramel

26th Jun 19 | Lifestyle

A glitzy summer dessert.

“Here, juicy pineapples are marinated in maple and cinnamon and then griddled until caramelised, before being drizzled with salted caramel sauce and crunchy pecans and served with coconut ice cream,” says food writer and blogger Rachel Ama.

“The pineapples are also amazing cooked on the barbecue in the summer.”

Ingredients:
(Serves 4)

1 ripe pineapple
2tbsp maple syrup
1tbsp ground cinnamon
1tbsp vegetable oil

For the salted caramel sauce:
240ml maple syrup
2tbsp vegan butter
60ml vegan cream
1–2 pinches of salt (to taste)

To serve:
125g pecans, lightly crushed
4 scoops of vegan coconut ice cream

Method:

1. First make the salted caramel sauce. Pour the maple syrup into a non-stick saucepan set over a medium heat and bring to a gentle boil, then allow the syrup to bubble away for about 15 minutes. Stir occasionally with a wooden spoon to reduce the bubbles.

2. Add the butter and stir until it has completely melted. Whisking the sauce constantly, gradually add the cream until it has all been combined. Add the salt and mix in well, then pour the sauce into a jar or bowl and set aside to cool.

3. Meanwhile, place the pineapple on a chopping board on its side and, using a large sharp knife, slice off the base of the fruit and the green top – cutting through the pineapple 1–2cm from the base of the leaves. Stand the pineapple up and begin to carefully slice away the outer peel, cutting from top to bottom and following the contours of the pineapple. Lay the pineapple on its side and cut into 5cm slices.

4. Place the pineapple in a large bowl, then add the maple syrup and cinnamon and stir to coat the pineapple evenly. Leave to marinate for about 30 minutes.

5. Place a griddle pan (or a heavy-based frying pan) over a medium heat and add the vegetable oil. Add the pineapple slices and cook for about five minutes on each side or until heated through and lightly chargrilled. Divide the griddled pineapples between plates and serve with a generous scoop of coconut ice cream, a drizzle of the salted caramel sauce and a sprinkling of crushed pecans.

Rachel Ama’s Vegan Eats: Tasty Plant-based Recipes For Every Day by Rachel Ama, photography by Haarala Hamilton, is published by Ebury priced £20. Available now.

