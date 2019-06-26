8 summer sparklers: The best bubbles for summer soirees â€“ whatever your budget

Get ready to party with these fabulous fizzes â€“ all for less than Â£20, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

Fizz fanatic, champagne connoisseur, sparkling specialist, passionate about prosecco… the list is as long as the steady stream of tiny beads that shimmer though our stemware, as we launch into summer celebrations.

And who doesn’t love an excuse to celebrate when the sun – finally – comes out, beautifully accentuated by the sound of the next cork popping.

Whether it’s the best crystal for a chef’s pairing or laid-back serves for parties, festivals and picnics in the park, these are the bubbles to make a beeline for this summer…

1. Prosecco Superiore Valdiobbiadene DOCG, Veneto, Italy (£7.99, Aldi)

It wouldn’t be summer without a fresh and lively prosecco on standby and hands down, this silver medal-winner is the one to pop with its highest quality guarantee (DOCG), staying true to how these best loved bubbles from the finest prosecco region should taste. Classic notes of honeysuckle, pear and white peach are accented with delicate florals, and you can always mix it with peach puree for a taste of la dolce vita.

2. Sainsbury’s TTD Morador Malbec Brut Sparkling Wine, Argentina (currently reduced to £8 from £10, Sainsbury’s)

A malbec for all seasons, now’s your chance to flirt with Argentina’s flagship grape year-round, with this beautifully fresh and fruity pink fizz. The grape’s richness has been tempered and refined, and you can now look out for delicate aromas of spring blossom and red fruits with a fresh and uplifting sweetness to the finish. Playful and stylish, the introductory price is a great excuse to stock up on a few bottles.

3. Martini Asti DOCG Ice, Italy (£9, Asda)

Especially created to enjoy over ice (a summer pool party trend grander fizzy labels have embraced, with specific champagne blends created to serve on ice), this new shiny metal jacket certainly looks the part. And at 8% abv, think of it as a ‘session sparkler’, if you want to drink in the sunshine and dance the night away. Packed with exotic pear, melon and pineapple flavours, it’s beautifully sweet and refreshing and a faint tropical air assures loads of fruity fun.

4. Oriol Rossell Cava Brut, Cava DO, Spain (£13.49, Laithwaite’s)

A cracking good cava that really stands out from the crowd, with its apple blossom, ripe peach and yeasty aromas, these smooth, savoury bubbles have the complex toastiness of champagne (it’s made in the traditional method) with apple and peachy notes riding on the finish. Perfect as an aperitif, serve with serrano ham and olives, otherwise a seafood paella would be a great match.

5. Mirabeau La Folie Rosé, South of France (£14.99, Waitrose)

Love a Provençal pink, but want to add the beauty of some effervescence to your rosé ritual? No need to hold back in the fizzy stakes with this ballet slipper pink, that’s as beautifully poised as its still sister wines in the Mirabeau range. With gentle aromas and flavours of red berry fruits, an attractive grapefruit note and deliciously dry, fresh finish, it will reward you handsomely at posh picnic spreads.

6. Chapel Down Sparkling Bacchus, Kent, England (£17.99, Waitrose)

Home-grown English fizz is right on trend, and this new release from England’s leading wine producer is an easy and delicious introduction to British bubbly and a grape normally associated with aromatic still white wines, similar in style to sauvignon blanc.

Here we have a pretty pale fizz that’s beautifully expressive with elderflower aromas, a trace of grapefruit, and tropical fruits that glide along effortlessly with a finish as fresh as a daisy. Think garden parties, gingham tablecloths and classic finger sandwiches.

7. Tesco Finest Premier Cru Brut Champagne, France (currently reduced to £18 from £20 until July 8, Tesco)

For a truly wow moment, these are bubbles you can bank on time and time again. A perennial favourite with judges and wine experts, this IWC (International Wine Challenge) Great Value Champion Sparkling and Gold medal-winner offers amazing value for so much flavour, length and complexity, with its rich aromas of freshly baked bread, honeyed fullness and crisp acidity. A glitzy glass of liquid gold that deserves your best stemware.

8. Jansz Rosé NV, Tasmania, Australia (£19.50, Ocado)

An A-list Australian fizz to capture the imagination, this delicate New World pink speaks with a French accent. Jansz are cited as one of the best sparkling wine producers Down Under, with the Tasmanian climate akin to Champagne and it’s made with the same grapes.

Full of strawberry-scented charm with hints of rose petals and Turkish delight, it offers soft, creamy, strawberry flavours accompanied by hints of brioche, all beautifully balanced by a fresh, clean, elegant finish… sheer sunny deliciousness.

