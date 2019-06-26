Festival season: 12 reasons that camping is actually an amazing holiday

26th Jun 19 | Lifestyle

Mud-baths like Glastonbury have ruined camping’s good name, and it’s about time we brought it back.

Glastonbury Festival 3

Don your wellies, pack several boxes of loo roll, and prepare your culturally insensitive fancy dress – Glastonbury is back, and with it, the main event of festival season.

The people are good, the music is great, and the camping is notoriously, stomach-churningly horrifying. There’s the mud, the rain, the barely extant facilities, the deeply disconcerting noises emanating from next door’s tent… Festival camping has a filthy reputation, and it’s well-earned.

Camping Keeping Up With The Kardashians GIF by E! - Find & Share on GIPHY

Unfortunately, this means that camping itself is often unfairly maligned. Here are a few reasons to disregard the haters, and embrace the way of the tent-pole…

1. If you have an awful time, it’s probably your own fault

Mood I Deserve This GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Let’s get right to the heart of the matter – all those horror stories that you hear about camping have happened because someone messed up.

If they spent the night sleeping in a puddle, it’s because they pitched their tent in a depression. If their guy ropes became dislodged, it’s because they didn’t secure them properly. And if they wanted to sleep past the beautiful, beautiful sunrise, then they should have brought an eye mask.

Camping isn’t miserable, it’s just an aid to natural selection.

2. Being outdoors is good for you

Happy Bear Grylls GIF by NBC - Find & Share on GIPHY

Even in the mud-puddles of Glasto there’s a certain catharsis to be found in the great outdoors. Wake to the chirruping of birds and the glow of the rising sun, inhale fresh, fume-free air, and generally revel in life.

There are hundreds, probably thousands of studies showing the benefits of nature on your physical and mental health. It’s been so studied, that there are actually studies of the studies.

3. It feels intrepid (even though it isn’t)

Jon Snow Yes GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

It’s you and your companions alone against the elements. Well, with a beer cooler, several litres of bug spray, and a set of Travel Scrabble.

4. It’s now really easy to camp in comfort

Season 6 Tent GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

There was a time, a time before 3G, a time before portable pizza ovens and memory foam sleeping pads, that camping was you and your mates in a field with some plastic sheeting.

That time has passed.

5. It’s one of the cheapest holidays around

Make It Rain Money GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Stop paying through the nose for five star city breaks, outward bound courses and Bear Grylls DVDs – the cheapest hotel is right on your doorstep, and it’s called Mother Nature.

6. Camping is super romantic

Tent Camping GIF by AWOL - Find & Share on GIPHY

Sunsets, seclusion, snuggling up beneath the stars – the whole setup is drenched with romance, and campsites have become a hotbed for millennial couples. Just remember, for the good of the campsite, that your tent isn’t soundproof.

7. It’s also perfect for families

Camping GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

There’s nothing like a small enclosed space in the middle of nowhere for a bit of forced family bonding. Misery loves company, as they say.

8. You can go camping pretty much anywhere

Camping The Simpsons GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

In theory, anywhere you can pitch a tent is camp-able, though in England and Wales you may well need permission from the relevant landowner.

Scotland’s right-to-roam laws mean you can go wild camping on almost any unenclosed land. Just make sure you “leave no trace” and no-one should stop you enjoying your freedom – and very probably some bracing rain.

9.  It’s perfect for getting away from it all

Lombok GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

People talk about going for a social media detox, but camping lets you disconnect in a way hotel wifi would never allow.

10. Sleeping bags are obscenely fun

To The Beautiful You Cha Eun Gyeol GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

To those that say camping is boring, I present Exhibit A: The humble sleeping bag. Perfect for impromptu attempts at the worm, these nylon cocoons are also great for pillow fights, and feature a drawstring around the opening that helps you seal your companions with ease.

11. You can bring the pets

Waiting Gif GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

You know Fido hates being left in the kennels, and that his little puppy-dog eyes will stare mournfully at you as you drive away.

Choose camping. Choose Fido.

12. You’re now ready for the apocalypse

Ready Viola Davis GIF by Team Coco - Find & Share on GIPHY

After a week or two under canvas, you’re pretty much dystopia-proof. After all, you survived a camping holiday.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Glastonbury approaches, here’s how to protect your lower back from festival ache

Judi Dench is bowled over by Borneo – here’s why…
Judi Dench is bowled over by Borneo – here’s why…

This is why you should give the bike shorts trend a go this summer
This is why you should give the bike shorts trend a go this summer

Edinburgh Art Festival final line-up announced

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Kate once again proves florals are always a good warm weather choice

Kate once again proves florals are always a good warm weather choice
Karlie Kloss joined by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at second wedding party

Karlie Kloss joined by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at second wedding party
Ask a counsellor: ‘Why does my husband hate that our daughter’s dating a man going through divorce?’

Ask a counsellor: ‘Why does my husband hate that our daughter’s dating a man going through divorce?’
Ask a counsellor: ‘Why does my husband hate that our daughter’s dating a man going through divorce?’

As Glastonbury approaches, here’s how to protect your lower back from festival ache