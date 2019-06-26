Festival season: 12 reasons that camping is actually an amazing holiday

Mud-baths like Glastonbury have ruined camping’s good name, and it’s about time we brought it back.

Don your wellies, pack several boxes of loo roll, and prepare your culturally insensitive fancy dress – Glastonbury is back, and with it, the main event of festival season.

The people are good, the music is great, and the camping is notoriously, stomach-churningly horrifying. There’s the mud, the rain, the barely extant facilities, the deeply disconcerting noises emanating from next door’s tent… Festival camping has a filthy reputation, and it’s well-earned.

Unfortunately, this means that camping itself is often unfairly maligned. Here are a few reasons to disregard the haters, and embrace the way of the tent-pole…

1. If you have an awful time, it’s probably your own fault

Let’s get right to the heart of the matter – all those horror stories that you hear about camping have happened because someone messed up.

If they spent the night sleeping in a puddle, it’s because they pitched their tent in a depression. If their guy ropes became dislodged, it’s because they didn’t secure them properly. And if they wanted to sleep past the beautiful, beautiful sunrise, then they should have brought an eye mask.

Camping isn’t miserable, it’s just an aid to natural selection.

2. Being outdoors is good for you

Even in the mud-puddles of Glasto there’s a certain catharsis to be found in the great outdoors. Wake to the chirruping of birds and the glow of the rising sun, inhale fresh, fume-free air, and generally revel in life.

There are hundreds, probably thousands of studies showing the benefits of nature on your physical and mental health. It’s been so studied, that there are actually studies of the studies.

3. It feels intrepid (even though it isn’t)

It’s you and your companions alone against the elements. Well, with a beer cooler, several litres of bug spray, and a set of Travel Scrabble.

4. It’s now really easy to camp in comfort

There was a time, a time before 3G, a time before portable pizza ovens and memory foam sleeping pads, that camping was you and your mates in a field with some plastic sheeting.

That time has passed.

5. It’s one of the cheapest holidays around

Stop paying through the nose for five star city breaks, outward bound courses and Bear Grylls DVDs – the cheapest hotel is right on your doorstep, and it’s called Mother Nature.

6. Camping is super romantic



Sunsets, seclusion, snuggling up beneath the stars – the whole setup is drenched with romance, and campsites have become a hotbed for millennial couples. Just remember, for the good of the campsite, that your tent isn’t soundproof.

7. It’s also perfect for families

There’s nothing like a small enclosed space in the middle of nowhere for a bit of forced family bonding. Misery loves company, as they say.

8. You can go camping pretty much anywhere

In theory, anywhere you can pitch a tent is camp-able, though in England and Wales you may well need permission from the relevant landowner.

Scotland’s right-to-roam laws mean you can go wild camping on almost any unenclosed land. Just make sure you “leave no trace” and no-one should stop you enjoying your freedom – and very probably some bracing rain.

9. It’s perfect for getting away from it all

People talk about going for a social media detox, but camping lets you disconnect in a way hotel wifi would never allow.

10. Sleeping bags are obscenely fun

To those that say camping is boring, I present Exhibit A: The humble sleeping bag. Perfect for impromptu attempts at the worm, these nylon cocoons are also great for pillow fights, and feature a drawstring around the opening that helps you seal your companions with ease.

11. You can bring the pets

You know Fido hates being left in the kennels, and that his little puppy-dog eyes will stare mournfully at you as you drive away.

Choose camping. Choose Fido.

12. You’re now ready for the apocalypse

After a week or two under canvas, you’re pretty much dystopia-proof. After all, you survived a camping holiday.

