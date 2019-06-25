Heading to Glastonbury this weekend? Here are 8 tips for keeping your tent cool in the hot weather

This year’s festival is set to be a scorcher.

Over the last few weeks, eagle-eyed Glastonbury goers have been feverishly checking the weather app to see if this year’s event is going to be a washout.

But as we get closer to the big day, forecasters are predicting we could be heading for the hottest Glastonbury on record, with temperatures expected to remain in the glorious mid to high-20s throughout the weekend.

On Friday, it could even get as hot as 31C.

Temperatures are set to be hot and humid in Pilton this weekend (Ben Birchall/PA)

It’s great news if you’re planning to stay out and party until the sun comes up, but not so great if you’re wanting to get some decent shut-eye over the weekend so you can feel fresh for your favourite bands.

Everyone knows that when the weather’s hot, there’s nothing worse than waking up in a hot tent with the sun beating down on you, feeling like you’re being baked alive.

Fortunately, we’ve found some simple hacks for keeping your tent cool over the weekend. It’s all about preparation, guys…

1. Invest in a battery-powered fan

We can’t stress this enough. When you’re trying to sleep in a roasting hot tent, a little blast of breeze can make the whole experience so much more pleasant.

A battery powered fan won’t break the bank (you can buy them for as little as £10), but could be your best friend when it’s feeling stuffy in the mornings.

2. Remove the rain guard from your tent

When you’re camping in the summer heat, you want to be sleeping in as few layers as possible. Rain guards come with most tents and are essential for keeping the main chamber dry in downpours, but they’re often quite thick and can trap heat.

With the weekend set to be dry, you likely won’t need it. Remove the rain fly and store it in the tent bag – you can always peg it back on if the weather takes a turn.

3. Tape survival blankets to your tent

Foil survival blankets (the ones you see athletes wearing at the end of a race) are great for reflecting the sun away from your tent, keeping the temperature down inside.

Pack a few in your kit and duct tape them tightly to the outside of your tent to create a reflective shell that bounces the sun’s rays away from you.

4. Take a thin sleeping bag

That duck down sleeping bag might feel cosy in freezing temperatures, but you’ll be dying to kick it off in hot weather.

Think of investing in a lighter sleeping bag and a silk-lined sleeping bag liner, for keeping your body cool in the heat.

5. Try and find some shade

Patches of shade are like gold dust in Glastonbury. While they are few and far between, there are a few areas where you can find some respite from the sun.

Look out for trees, bushes and hedges where you can pitch your tent – these shady spots are sure to be snapped up fast though so arrive early.

6. Bring some hay fever tablets

Hot weather can raise the pollen count, making hay fever symptoms – like sniffing and sneezing – worse and adding to the frustration of struggling to sleep in the heat.

Make sure to pack some antihistamines so your weekend won’t be ruined by watching the music through red and watery eyes.

7. Sleep with just the mesh lining

Most tents have a mesh mosquito panel as well as a fabric door.

If you don’t mind people being able to see inside your tent at night, zip away and roll up the door and just sleep with the mosquito panel zipped on instead. You’ll have better air circulation in your tent that way.

8. Invest in an insulated bottle

If you wake up in the night gasping for a drink, you don’t want to be reaching for a tepid bottle of water that’s been warming in your tent during the day.

Make sure you have an insulated water bottle that can keep cold liquids cool for 24 hours. That way, you’ll always have access to chilled water for drinking or splashing on your face when the weather gets too much.

