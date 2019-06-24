6 super-fit dads to follow on Instagram for gym inspiration

Fend off the dad bod and stay fit and healthy with these motivational accounts.

Being a dad is hard work. In between changing nappies, doing the school run and clearing up discarded toys, it can be hard to find a spare 30 minutes to get a sweat on. And even if you do, you’re so knackered from chasing kids around the house that it’s tempting to just plonk yourself on the sofa and switch off to Love Island.

Being a great dad has nothing to do with your body shape (we’re all for you doing you) but if you are looking to tone up this summer, we’ve found some busy dads that prove you can still stay toned while on the job. Here’s all the Insta inspiration you need…

1. @fatherfitness

Durham-based, dad-of-two Paul was “eating too much of the wrong things ” before the birth of his first son in 2009, which kick-started his journey to peak physical fitness. Now the super buff blogger shares his fitness tips and hacks over on Instagram, where he’s clocked up over 13K followers.

2. @markwahlberg

As a Hollywood actor, entrepreneur and father of four, it’s a wonder how Mark Wahlberg fits it all in. His secret? Getting up at 2.30am for an hour-and-a-half gym session that starts before 4am, apparently. Oh, and he’s a massive fan of Aussie gym chain F45 too. Follow his Instagram Stories to get a gruelling insight into his early morning routine.

3. @brad_fit

If you thought first-time fatherhood meant slowly descending into an unhealthy dad bod, think again. Fit dad Brad Lawson proves you can have a six-pack without missing out on quality time with your little one.

4. @prattprattpratt

Newylwed Chris Pratt has one of the most enviable on-screen physiques, and he manages it all while being a doting father to his 6-year-old son Jack. His secret is a mix of P90X workouts, swimming, boxing and kickboxing. Check out his journey on Instagram.

5. @ulissesworld

If you’re looking for a bit of positive fitspiration, bodybuilder Ulisses is the follow for you. The US-based trainer’s mantra is ‘dedication has no limits’ – so that 2am bottle feed is really no excuse for skipping a living room workout.

6. @codytoofit

Cody Gualtieri can lift barrels, whizz through plyometric push ups and do 200lb weighted pull ups, and he seems to be able to do it all with ease.

The US-based fitness coach is sure to become one of your favourites if you like to see how other people make the most of every piece of equipment available in the gym. Follow him for some serious workout goals.

© Press Association 2019