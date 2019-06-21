A first look inside the new Taco Bell-themed hotel and resort

21st Jun 19 | Lifestyle

Yep, you read that right.

A new Taco Bell-themed resort will be opening in Palm Springs, California, and fast food fans will want to nab a room while they can.

Rumours have swirled around the project for some time and we now have pictures to prove that, for a limited time only, the Taco Bell Hotel is happening.

Taco Bell swimming pool
(Taco Bell/PA)

Rooms will start at £133 per night, and will be available from August 8 to August 12. The 70 rooms are split between four different types of accommodation, incorporating singles, doubles, king size beds and pool views.

Rooms are decorated with Taco Bell-themed bedspreads, Taco Bell-themed cushions, and Taco Bell-themed artwork, while the pool is filled with hot sauce packet floats.

The “tacoasis” will serve up an array of food – ranging from Taco Bell staples to all-new dishes served to the public for the very first time – backed by views of the Californian desert.

Taco Bell room
(Taco Bell/PA)

Entertainment will vary from day-to-day, but guests can expect live performances from bands and DJs, poolside ‘dive-in’ movies, and a so-called ‘Freeze Lounge’, a chilled boudoir offering only the frostiest beverages.

Suffice to say, social media was pumped at the announcement. “The Taco Bell Hotel starts taking reservations on my birthday and I think it’s meant to be,” posted Twitter user @megspineda.

Bookings will go live on June 27, at 13:00 eastern time (that’s 18:00 in the UK), on a first-come-first-served basis. We’re setting our alarms.

Book here.

