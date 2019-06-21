From knife skills to soufflé: I tried the new Sauce cookery school and this is what I learned

If you realise nothing else from watching the likes of MasterChef, it’s that life is too short to be faffing about with soufflés. They practically always collapse, and in doing so, bring shame upon you, culinary-speaking, forever more.

Well, this was my staunch line of thinking (don’t get me started on chocolate fondants), until the chefs at the new Sauce Cookery School by The Langham, had me whipping one up.

Launching this month, the school, found in the very chic warren of The Langham hotel, is also home to Michel Roux Jr’s restaurant, Roux at The Landau – and he’ll even be running a few classes.

But for my visit, I’m in the capable hands of chefs Millie Simpson and Chris King…

Building Blocks class: Knife skills

Ella’s perfectly cored pepper and chopped veg (Ella Walker/PA)

Knife skills, Simpson explains, is an example of one of Sauce’s ‘building blocks’ classes, suitable for total beginners, or those looking to brush up their kitchen abilities.

She plies us with titbits of knowledge to implement at home (keep your knives out of the dishwasher and away from heat; use a ceramic whetstone for the best finish; sharpen regularly), before unleashing us with a set of professional Global knives.

“There’s no right or wrong knife,” she tells us, “it’s about feeling comfortable.” So I find myself slicing into a carrot with a blade that has heft and weight, and doesn’t leave me afraid for my fingers (unlike my blunt ones at home). She demonstrates techniques for holding the knife, making use of the heel of the blade, and how to ‘block off’ veg so you have a flat surface and stability to work with.

Soon I’m methodically – and therapeutically – churning out half moons of shallots, batons of carrot, brunoise (finely diced) of pepper, matchsticks of leek and smushing garlic like a pro. My salads will now always look unbelievably elegant. Guaranteed.

Masterclass: Soufflé time

Soufflé prep in action (Ella Walker/PA)

The words ‘raspberry souffle with coconut crumble’ could have you sinking in fear, but these pretty little pots of lightness (dosed up with a LOT of proper Cornish clotted cream) proved surprisingly manageable.

While a total beginner could definitely get to grips with this session (especially as King provides a full demonstration and then keeps a beady eye on you as you recreate his pale pink sugar vision), admittedly, those with culinary ambitions are likely to get the most out of it.

We whip egg whites to the consistency of “Gillette shaving foam”, fuss over oven timings (four minutes, then spin the tray, then wait on tenterhooks for another five, hoping yours doesn’t slide over or cave in), try to avoid cramming fresh raspberries into our mouths in haste… And the result? Well, you can barely tell the difference – right?!

Left: Chef Chris King’s soufflé; right: Ella’s (Ella Walker/PA)

© Press Association 2019