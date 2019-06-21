5 times Chrissy Teigen had the perfect response to mum-shamers

People tend to have a lot of thoughts on her parenting, but luckily Teigen isn’t affected by it.

When you’re in the public eye, everyone seems to have an opinion on what you do. And if you’re a mum, you can times this scrutiny by a hundred – for some reason, strangers feel strongly entitled to critique your parenting techniques online.

This is definitely the experience of Chrissy Teigen: model, presenter, cookbook author, mum of two and all-round funny person. Many of the critiques are offered up as ‘friendly thoughts’ from random people – but it really begs the question, why is it anyone else’s business what Teigen does?

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend when she was pregnant with her first child Luna (Ian West/PA)

What makes the mum-shaming so insidious is the fact it’s predominantly directed at Teigen and not her husband, John Legend. Luckily, Legend is a woke enough husband to realise how hypocritical and misogynistic this criticism is.

Funny there's no dad-shaming. When both of us go out to dinner, shame both of us so Chrissy doesn't have to take it all. We'll split it. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 11, 2016

Teigen herself has reached a level of zen about mum-shaming and told Glamour: “I think it’s a natural reaction to tell people how they can be better, especially parents.” But she added: “It’s important for people to realise everyone is going through a different struggle.”

Even if Teigen has learned not to let the criticism get to her, this doesn’t mean she’s going to completely block out the mum-shamers. In fact, her de facto response is a cuttingly witty reply to anyone hating on her parenting style – and here’s how…

1. At the dentist

View this post on Instagram So proud of my toons at her first dentist appointment!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 18, 2019 at 4:21pm PDT

Teigen recently posted a totally adorable video of her 3-year-old, Luna, with the caption: “So proud of my toons at her first dentist appointment!!” Seemingly innocent, right? Well, mum-shamers are always lurking – and among the many comments included one saying: “What age do they start over there? My daughter started seeing a dentist at a yr old.” Teigen – obviously a little weary of the judgement – replied wryly: “Was waiting for this. U guys never fail me.”

However comment of the day has to go to another Instagram user, who wrote: “Isn’t it dangerous for her to be that close to an alligator? Very concerning Chrissy”.

2. On IVF

Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know! https://t.co/54e9AvIqQ9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

Getting pregnant is a deeply personal thing which isn’t easy for everyone, so you’d think it would be off-limits to strangers online. But no – people are more than happy to comment on the fact that Teigen, who had trouble conceiving, had both of her children via IVF.

When someone actually asked whether she tried to conceive naturally, Teigen really pulls no punches and replied: “Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know!” You can really feel the sarcasm – and rightfully so.

3. On going out as a mother

"i never wanted to leave my daughter, i love her, BUT THAT'S JUST ME" – the passive aggressiveness is real! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016

One of the most common reasons Teigen is mum-shamed is for (gasp) actually going out. As a parent, you’d probably go crazy if you weren’t allowed to leave the house without your children once in a while, and yet a lot of people seem to think this means Teigen is a bad mother or doesn’t love her kids.

Much mum-shaming is couched in ‘concerned’ questions, and Teigen uncovers this with a tweet saying: ” ‘i never wanted to leave my daughter, i love her, BUT THAT’S JUST ME’ – the passive aggressiveness is real!”

4. On her baby’s helmet

There’s no two ways about it: Teigen’s youngest baby Miles is cute. At the end of last year, he had to have a helmet fitted to help with the shape and development of his head.

baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head. so if you see pictures, don't feel bad for him because he's just fixing his flat and honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 3, 2018

When people came back with opinions on this, Teigen had the perfect response that “you do not indeed know absolutely everything”. Amen.

Good morning trolls! Just a friendly reminder that you do not indeed know absolutely everything. Miles has been seeing a physiotherapist – we didn’t just go straight to helmet. We tried muscle work and will continue. Also your flat headed kid turned out fine yes yes yes I agree — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 4, 2018

5. On breastfeeding

View this post on Instagram Wild scene backstage at @nbcthevoice A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Nov 5, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

Conversations about being a mother can get really heated, as everyone has their own approach and different things work for different people. One particular cause for debate is breastfeeding – and Teigen found herself at the centre of the issue last year.

Legend posted an adorable picture of Teigen, her mum and their two kids on Instagram. Teigen is feeding baby Miles with a bottle, so obviously someone felt the need to ask: “You no longer breastfeed?” to which Teigen replied with her signature wit: “john never breastfed Miles”. Now that’s definitely the best way to shut someone up.





