Video: Take a look inside the UK’s first ever meat-free butchers

Imagine walking into your local butchers and not buying pork sausages or beef burgers. Rather than steaks and wings, at a new London butchers you can now walk out with lots of plant-based goods instead.

In honour of World Meat Free Week (June 17-23), the UK’s first meat-free butchers has opened its doors – if only as a pop-up. Launched by Sainsbury’s in Bethnal Green, it will be open for three days (June 21-23).

There’s an ongoing debate around whether calling fake meat products ‘burgers’ and ‘chicken’ is fair, with some people taking umbrage, arguing that doing so misrepresents products which aren’t actually meat. So calling it a ‘butchers’ might ruffle a few carnivorous feathers.

However, it would seem there’s an appetite for meat-free butchers – if you’ll excuse the pun. Sainsbury’s Future of Food report predicted a quarter of Brits could be veggie by 2025 – up from one in eight – while many people are increasingly adopting vegan and flexitarian lifestyles, and eating more meat-free meals each week.

So, if you’re not really sure where to start with jackfruit or vegan meat alternatives, now’s your chance – the in-store butcher will be able to provide advice and recipe suggestions.

Find the Meat-Free Butchers by Sainsbury’s at 146 Bethnal Green Road, London, E2 6DG. Open 11am-8pm on Friday, June 21, and 10am-8pm on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23.

