Video: On International Yoga Day, here’s how animals can improve your stretching experience

Whether you’re entirely new to the practice of yoga, or are already a keen yoga bunny, on International Yoga Day you might as well go all out.

And by that we mean, share your class with a load of puppies or lemurs – or even just your pet.

Yoga with animals is becoming increasingly popular, thanks to the likes of Armathwaite Hall Hotel and Spa in the Lake District, which has launched ‘Lemoga’ sessions; yogahaven who have hosted ‘doga’ in conjunction with Battersea Dogs & Cats Home; and Pets Yoga, which runs classes filled with puppies as well as people. It’s thought spending time with animals, in tandem with exercise, can do wonders for your wellbeing.

Here’s what to expect…

