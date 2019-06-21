National Picnic Week: Where to source the best picnic items from around the UK and Ireland

The British Isles have a confusing culinary reputation. Ask any foreigner to judge Europe’s great cuisines and the UK and Ireland would be laughed out of court, roundly beaten by the likes of Italy, Spain, and, France.

This is despite the fact that, when you look at individual foodstuffs – sausage, cheese, fish and so on – we come up smelling like roses.

To celebrate National Picnic Week, here’s a few iconic edibles that will make your picnic as national as can be…

Cheese – Single Gloucester, Gloucestershire

If there’s one thing we islanders know, it’s cheese. Cheddar from the village of Cheddar, Wensleydale from Wensleydale, and Stilton which, amid huge controversy, may or may not be from the town of Stilton.

Every non-vegan picnic needs some cheese, and we’re plumping for the mild taste and hard texture of Single Gloucester. A rare variety with only seven producers, it has a European PDO (Protected Designation of Origin), meaning it can only legally be made within the boundaries of Gloucestershire.

Scotch eggs – Fortnum & Mason, London

Quite literally made for the picnic basket (well, at least as an upper class travelling snack), the scotch egg has been controversially claimed by luxury London department store Fortnum & Mason. The shop insists they created and retailed the egg-and-sausage masterpiece in 1738, and proudly sell it as a signature product to this day.

The Yorkshire town of Whitby has made a counter-claim, and some have cited Indian cuisine, but prevailing opinion tends to stick with Fortnum’s. There’s only one thing we know for sure – they’re not, and never have been Scottish.

Pork pies – Melton pie, Melton Mowbray

We’re not sure any one place can ‘claim’ the pork pie, but the good folk of Melton Mowbray would probably give it a go. Renowned throughout the land for their meaty mixtures of pork and pastry, the so-called ‘Melton pie’ is generally handmade and cooked freestanding, causing the sides to slope outwards when removed from the oven.

The pies are now protected by PDO, and only pies made with uncured pork within a designated distance of Melton are allowed to carry the Melton Mowbray name.

Cake – Eccles cakes, Manchester

Stop us if you’ve spotted a theme – Eccles cakes were created in the town of Eccles, historically in Lancashire but now included in Greater Manchester. The Eccles cake made its grand debut in the shop of James Birch on the high street in 1796, and by 1838 a railway guide entry on Eccles said simply: “This place is famous for cakes.”

Eccles cakes do not have geographical protection so can technically be manufactured anywhere, but locals will proudly explain that replica cakes just lack that special something.

Crisps – Joe’s Farm, Co Cork

Picnic food tends to occupy the grey area between fully-fledged meal fare and tasty snack food, so a bag of vegetable crisps plays the part to perfection.

A family-run farm outside KilLeagh in County Cork, potatoes take a backseat for proprietors Sandra and Joe, who forge their prize-winning packs with a hand-cooked mixture of beetroot, carrot and parsnips.

Cider – Aspall Cyder, Suffolk

It’s not a proper picnic without at least the option of a tipple, and an auld English cider just seems to fit better than a six pack of Stella Artois.

First made in Aspall Hall in the village of Aspall in 1728, by the fabulously named Clement Chevallier, Aspall‘s cider has Suffolk in every bubble. Today, the Hall has hosted nine generations of Chevalliers, and more bottles of cider than the mind can comfortably conceive.

