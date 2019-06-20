From over-peppered pasta to stirring onions with her mum, these are Rukmini Iyer’s food memories

If super-speedy suppers sound like your ideal cooking scenario, Rukmini Iyer’s latest cookbook, The Quick Roasting Tin, will be a game changer.

The former MasterChef contestant and food stylist has put together a compendium of rapid, one-tin dinners that’ll save on time and washing up.

We caught up with her to find out her most important food recollections…

The worst disaster she’s ever had in the kitchen is…

Inspired by the Trullo cookbook, Iyer went to the trouble of making cacio e pepe (Italian cheese and pepper pasta) for her boyfriend’s sister.

“I made the whirly pasta from scratch, the pasta came out beautifully – but the sauce… I don’t know if there was a typo, but it said four tablespoons of cracked black peppercorns. I blitzed them and threw the whole lot in the beautiful Parmesan sauce without thinking – it was so inedibly peppery and I’d gone to so much effort – we were basically in tears!”

Iyer’s culinary high moment is…

The launch of her last book, The Green Roasting Tin. “We were still waiting for copies of the book to come in, and the publisher asked me in for a meet and greet and tea party [with readers]. I said ‘sure’ and didn’t really know why, and when I came in, they said the Roasting Tin’s done so well, have some flowers, and everyone was standing round saying how much they liked it, I was like, ‘This is really nice!’

Her earliest memory of food is…

“Either making flapjacks with my mum or standing on a chair and helping her do onions for curry. You’ve got to really brown them and apparently, that involves constant stirring, so she was like, ‘Little hands make lots of constant stirring,’ and making béchamel sauce: ‘Stir, stir, stir, stir, stir, don’t let it catch on the bottom, stir, stir, stir!'”

The Quick Roasting Tin by Rukmini Iyer, photography by David Loftus, is published by Square Peg, priced £16.99. Available now.

© Press Association 2019